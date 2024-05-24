Nanuet CUPON and Ateres Bais Yakov Reach Settlement

NANUET, N.Y., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens United To Protect Our Neighborhoods of Greater Nanuet, Inc. and Ateres Bais Yaakov Academy of Rockland agreed to a settlement to the case brought by Ateres in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on February 18, 2020, bearing docket number 20-CV-1399 (NSR). As part of the settlement, CUPON of Nanuet will be dissolved and has ceased operations. No parties have admitted to any wrongdoing or liability as part of the settlement.

CUPON of Greater Nanuet would like to thank you for your support these past 5 years.

SOURCE Citizens United of Greater Nanuet