NANUK Embraces Recycled Materials to Launch The NANUK-R Collection, a Range of Sustainable High-End Protective Cases

NANUK

NANUK

22 Feb, 2024

By reducing the demand for virgin resins, the collection minimizes the strain on our planet's resources and supports the circular economy, making NANUK the first brand to offer high-end hardcases made of post-consumer recycled resin.

TERREBONNE, QC, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NANUK, a Canadian brand known for manufacturing high-performance protective cases supplied to over 50 countries, announces the NANUK-R Collection, a new eco-friendly line of protective cases made from over 80% post-consumer recycled resin. Combining innovation with environmental responsibility, this product range maintains the durability, reliability, and functionality that NANUK is recognized for.

The NANUK-R Collection was designed with the purpose of tackling the pressing environmental issues faced today. More than 3 million tonnes of plastic waste are discarded each year, but only a mere 9% of it is recycled. The remaining waste ends up in landfills, waste-to-energy facilities, or surrounding areas. The Collection makes a tangible impact on environmental pollution by utilizing engineered post-consumer recycled materials that reduce virgin resin demand. Like all NANUK products, the NANUK-R Collection offers a lifetime warranty that further perpetuates product longevity.

"Our commitment to sustainability is not just a corporate responsibility; it's a moral imperative," said José Chagnon, President & CEO at NANUK. "This high-quality product range is a testament to our company's dedication to reducing waste and fostering a more responsible approach to equipment protection."

The NANUK-R Collection features an integrated soft grip ergonomic handle, an automatic pressure release valve and an exclusive locking and unique latching system for strengthened security. This makes the cases an ideal and robust choice for transporting and safeguarding valuable personal and professional equipment such as batteries, lenses, cameras, microphone systems, small pistols, medical devices, first aid kits, emergency gear, and sensitive instruments.

About NANUK

NANUK's mission is to be in business to protect, organize, and mobilize gear to give people peace of mind so that they can live life in full color.  The company's line of NANUK waterproof cases is trusted by professionals worldwide. The company's vision is to become a World-Renowned Gear Protection Brand committed to always find a better way for our people, our users, and the world. For more information, visit www.nanuk.com.

