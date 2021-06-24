Nanuwa named as Chief Marketing Officer

"We have grown exponentially in the past couple of years, and Sapana's experience will greatly help us continue to drive and manage this growth," said Steve Denton, CEO of EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants. "Her global background in developing brand strategies, enabling effective sales, and driving purposeful communications will help EPIC further unlock the full potential of our brand."

"EPIC has always been a brand that's ahead of the curve and adding Sapana to this innovative position in alignment with Galway Holdings will result in a focused agenda by utilizing her experience in scaling high-growth organizations to support our rapid expansion," said John Hahn, Executive Chairman of Galway Holdings and Co-Founder of EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such an experienced leadership team and look forward to building upon a strong foundation with inspiring new ideas," Nanuwa said. "Our goal will be to focus on deepening our brands' relevance, connections with clients, and scaling performance marketing operations via Galway Holdings to achieve our business goals."

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage, has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to clients. EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. www.epicbrokers.com

About Galway Insurance Holdings

Galway Insurance Holdings (Galway Insurance or Galway), the holding company for EPIC Brokers & Consultants and Jencap Holdings, is a diversified insurance brokerage distribution platform with retail, wholesale, program administration and managing general agent capabilities. In total, Galway manages over $7 billion of insurance premiums and operates over 100 offices serving all 50 states.

