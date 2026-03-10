Nao Medical Partners with Flexzo Ai to Power Rapid Provider Expansion Across Urgent, Primary Care and Mental Health Services

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nao Medical, a fast-growing, tech-enabled healthcare provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Flexzo Ai to accelerate provider hiring and workforce deployment across its expanding network of clinics.

Nao x Flexzo (PRNewsfoto/Flexzo Ai)

As Nao Medical scales its footprint and broadens access to primary care, urgent care, and mental health services, the organization has selected Flexzo Ai's workforce automation platform to address one of healthcare's most pressing challenges: recruiting, engaging, and deploying qualified clinicians quickly and efficiently across multiple locations.

Founded by Dr. Priti Jain, Founder, CEO & CMO of Nao Medical, the organization has built its reputation on patient-first, technology-driven care. With demand for services growing rapidly, particularly in mental health, Nao Medical required a workforce solution capable of supporting expansion without increasing administrative burden or reliance on costly external agencies.

Flexzo Ai's platform provides Nao Medical with real-time visibility into clinician availability, automated credentialing and compliance verification, and AI-driven shift matching across sites. The system predicts staffing needs based on historical and live operational data, enabling Nao Medical to anticipate shortages before they impact patient access.

A standout feature for Nao Medical has been Flexzo Ai's autonomous clinician engagement engine. The platform proactively reactivates qualified but inactive providers based on AI-predicted staffing demand, using a built-in Reactivation Agent to manage conversations at scale via chat and mobile notifications. This technology reduces manual recruiter workload while dramatically increasing database utilization and speeding up time to hire.

Dr. Priti Jain said:

"As we expand access to primary and mental healthcare, speed and quality of hiring are critical. Flexzo Ai impressed us with its ability to predict our staffing needs, automate provider engagement, and reduce the operational strain on our internal teams. The platform directly addresses the bottlenecks that slow healthcare organizations down.

Partnering with Flexzo allows us to scale responsibly while ensuring our patients continue to receive timely, high-quality care."

Unlike traditional staffing models that rely on reactive recruitment cycles, Flexzo Ai operates as a proactive workforce engine. It continuously tracks provider availability and scheduling, aligns compensation and compliance requirements, and intelligently matches clinicians to roles in real time. When gaps emerge, the system autonomously expands outreach and re-engages clinicians through mobile-integrated communication, creating a dynamic and responsive internal talent network.

Jack Henderson, CEO of Flexzo Ai, said:

"Nao Medical represents the future of healthcare delivery. Technology-enabled, patient-focused, and built for scale. Our platform gives them the infrastructure to grow rapidly without losing control of workforce costs or quality. We're proud to support their expansion across primary and mental health services."

By integrating Flexzo Ai into its workforce operations, Nao Medical expects to reduce time to hire, lower external staffing dependency, and improve fill rates across its locations. The partnership positions Nao Medical to continue expanding access to care while maintaining operational efficiency and clinician engagement.

About Nao Medical

Nao Medical is a technology-enabled healthcare provider delivering accessible primary care, urgent care, and mental health services. Founded by Dr. Priti Jain, Nao Medical is committed to patient-centered care supported by innovation and scalable operational systems.

https://naomedical.com/

About Flexzo Ai

Flexzo Ai is an AI-powered healthcare workforce automation platform that enables providers to predict staffing shortages, automate credentialing and compliance, and engage clinicians at scale. By combining real-time availability tracking with autonomous provider reactivation and mobile-integrated communication, Flexzo Ai helps healthcare organizations reduce staffing bottlenecks and scale efficiently.

Contact: https://flexzo.ai/us/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927282/Flexzo_Ai_x_Nao.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919127/5838875/Flexzo_Ai_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Flexzo Ai