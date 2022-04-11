NAOCS - National Association of Conservative Seniors Supports American Values on Mid Term Elections …

Alternative to AARP Empowers Seniors with a Political Voice and Benefits

LAKE NORMAN, N.C., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a closely contested mid-term election season, the National Association of Conservative Seniors (NAOCS.US) is gaining hundreds of members daily who are passionate about protecting America's values.

In a "David vs. Goliath" fashion, NAOCS is providing the traditional and conservative alternative to AARP with members seeking a collective conservative voice in the American.

NAOCS.US American Freedom

"Accelerating membership in NAOCS shows that Democrats and Republicans alike care deeply about family, country and faith," said John White, NAOCS founder and president. "The unifying factor of NAOCS is not political affiliations, but the protection of spiritual values that made and will keep America strong."

Membership is Free and includes benefits such as low-cost travel, tax assistance, financial planning, entertainment discounts, Medicare, and Medicare Advantage plans as well as competitive pricing on auto insurance and roadside assistance. Of relevance to seniors during this election season are political resources. Online tools for members include political news, voting registration, polls and direct and easy access to politicians that affect American seniors.

NAOCS provides not only a collective political voice, but also a convenient method for contacting elected officials. For too long, seniors have felt that politicians seem too busy to listen to them. The "Click-to-Call" feature for NAOCS Gold Patriot members interfaces phone and Internet to place calls to national and state officials with the simple click of a mouse.

"The most important thing seniors can do now is to go to the polls and vote," said White. "Voting Americans can prevent higher taxes, excessive government intervention in private lives, business and the erosion of American traditional values."

Membership in NAOCS is always for free. Registration is available at www.naocs.us .

National Association of Conservative Seniors was founded to provide exclusive services and benefits to people aged 60 and over, ranging from travel to quality-of-life opportunities, while enabling them to participate in protecting conservative values in the U.S. NAOCS advocates for members, and in turn, members are enabled to hold politicians and elected officials accountable.

To join or learn more about National Association of Conservative Seniors, visit www.naocs.us.

To schedule an interview with Mr. White, please contact call 800-613-5110 or email [email protected]

SOURCE National Association of Conservative Seniors