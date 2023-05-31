NAODA Partners With NYU and SKKU for Global Game Development Contest

  • NAODA team joins forces with two prominent universities for a global game development contest for students using popular Korean IPs
  • Winning games will be featured on NAODA, a participation-driven Game-Fi platform created by FLASK

SEOUL, South Korea, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Web 3.0 and gaming platform creator FLASK's participation-driven Game-Fi platform NAODA has partnered with New York University (NYU) and Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) to launch a global game development contest for students using popular content intellectual properties (IPs) from South Korea. Contest winners will be featured on NAODA.

FLASK recently signed a partnership with one of the top-tier universities in South Korea, SKKU. FLASK will participate as a judge in the 'Global Game Production Contest', which is organized by SKKU's School of Arts in collaboration with the NYU Game Center. The top-ranked games from the contest will be onboarded onto the NAODA platform.

"It is an honor to take part in this valuable process featuring the next generation of global gaming industry leaders," said Lee Byoung-jae, CEO of FLASK. "We hope this could be an opportunity for our participation-driven Game-Fi platform NAODA to onboard high-quality and unique games."

Participating students from these two universities are expected to plan and develop games based on popular Korean IPs. The students taking Global Capstone Game Design classes will create prototype games in the upcoming fall semester, which will be shortlisted for final evaluation this December. 

The games selected for NAODA will be further refined six months before commercialization. During this phase, FLASK's game studios will assume responsibility for advancing the game.

FLASK aims to bridge Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 by developing high-quality blockchain gaming. The company has garnered significant attention after unveiling its beta version of the NAODA platform at the end of March. FLASK is collaborating with the blockchain protocol Polygon and participated last month in Consensus 2023, the world's longest-running and most influential crypto event.

About FLASK

FLASK, a KOSDAQ-listed company, is a technology innovator that was relaunched in 2022 with ambitions to lead the expansion of blockchain and Web 3.0 technologies. The development of its blockchain-based game platform and game titles is driven by top talent with experience at leading companies, including Kakao Games, NCSoft and Neowiz. FLASK CEO Lee Byoung-jae was formerly General Manager at EA Studios' Spearhead and at EA Seoul Studio for EA Korea, leading several projects for FIFA Online. Additional team members helping drive the business include global talent from companies like the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). FLASK plans to provide expanded GameFi services through its blockchain game platform NAODA and its high-end games, which are scheduled for release in the first half of this year. Learn more at: https://flask.global/

