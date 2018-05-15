Naomi Campbell & Steve Shiffman, Keynote Speakers at 2018 French-American Luxury Exchange

Announcing the theme of the third annual French-American Luxury event organized by the French-American Chamber of Commerce – NY (FACC), "The Voices of Luxury". Through a powerful line-up of speakers, a voice will be given to Creators, Consumers, and Disruptors – the New Luxury Start-Ups. Panelists and moderators include speakers from WWD, The New York Times, L'Oréal, Milk Makeup, Proenza Schouler, Kering Americas and more. About the 2018 keynote speakers:

Naomi Campbell, Model, Cultural Innovateur and Entrepreneur:

One of the five original supermodels, Naomi Campbell was born in London and caught her break when she was 15 years old. She has graced the covers of 700+ magazines during her career, and has been featured in campaigns for Burberry, Prada, Versace, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino and Ralph Lauren. In 2017, Naomi was named Contributing Editor of British Vogue by Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful.

She was the first black model to appear on the cover of TIME magazine, French Vogue and Russian Vogue as well as the first British black model to appear on the cover of British Vogue. The runway was her domain as she showcased the collections of top designers, including Chanel, Azzedine Alaïa, Christian Dior and Versace.

Steve Shiffman, CEO of Calvin Klein:

Mr. Shiffman brings a wealth of industry experience to the table in the domains of business strategy, product, marketing, e-commerce and sales development for American fashion brands.

Since his promotion to CEO in 2014, Mr. Shiffman has been focused on transforming CALVIN KLEIN into one of the world's great global lifestyle brands. He has spearheaded the creative revolution at the company by restructuring key areas and hiring one of the most acclaimed fashion designers in the world, Raf Simons.

About the FACC:

Founded in 1896, the FACC is the most important private organization for promoting trade and investment between the USA and France. With 4,000 members across the country, the FACC provides networking and professional development through corporate events, international career development programs and commercial services.

Katelyn Heath, French-American Chamber of Commerce

212-867-3596

kheath@faccnyc.org

