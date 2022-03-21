Naomi Osaka, World-Renowned Tennis Player and Activist, Becomes Global Ambassador and Shareholder of FTX with Long-Term Partnership to Increase Access and Opportunity for Women in Crypto

Osaka will be a comprehensive partner of FTX wearing its logo during competition and producing content aimed at young women

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Limited, and West Realm Shires Inc., the companies behind FTX.US and FTX.COM respectively (collectively referred to as "FTX"), today announced a long-term partnership with four-time Grand Slam singles champion, Naomi Osaka. In addition to becoming an FTX global ambassador, Osaka will receive an equity stake in FTX Trading Limited and will be receiving compensation in crypto.

The four time Grand Slam singles champion will focus on bringing women onto the platform and into the future of Web3. In addition to her record-breaking tennis career, Osaka is known for championing social justice causes and raising mental health awareness. Advocating for women to get in on the ground floor of the rapidly growing crypto industry is an extension of her work towards equality and pushing the culture forward.

"We have seen the statistics about how few women are part of crypto by comparison, which kind of mirrors the inequality we see in other financial markets," Osaka said. "Cryptocurrencies started with the goal of being accessible to everyone and breaking down barriers to entry. I'm excited to partner with FTX to get back to that mission and to innovate on new ways to reach more people and further democratize the space."

A global icon, Naomi Osaka will become one of the first major female professional athletes to partner with FTX. Osaka is taking an equity stake and will have an active role with FTX to further solidify its status as the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. Osaka will also creatively direct and produce content alongside FTX, specifically with a lens towards a global audience given Osaka's Haitian and Japanese cultural heritage and background. In addition, Osaka will debut the FTX logo on her looks for the Miami Open. Finally, FTX will help Osaka with her continued involvement with the growing crypto industry, with Osaka investing and trading cryptocurrencies of her choice.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, concluded, "Just as FTX is at the forefront of crypto markets, we want to be at the forefront of social change. Our partnership with Naomi Osaka will further our goal of getting more diverse voices involved in the future of digital currency and Web3. I am excited to work with Naomi as we look to educate those groups and create a positive impact in the world. "

Finally, FTX will make a charitable donation to Play Academy, Osaka's charitable organization created with NIKE, Inc., and Laureus Sport for Good, with the goal of changing girls' lives through play and sport. Play Academy launched in Tokyo in 2020 and has expanded to Los Angeles and Haiti. Play Academy provides grants and capacity-building training for community sports organizations and focuses on emphasizing fun and positive experiences.

About FTX.COM

FTX.COM is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. It offers innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens and an OTC desk. FTX.COM strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry. FTX.COM has grown quickly since its founding, becoming one of the most respected cryptocurrency exchanges in the world in 2 years.

To learn more about FTX.COM, please visit: https://ftx.com/

FTX.COM is not available to U.S. residents or residents of other prohibited jurisdictions, as set out in its Terms of Service.

About FTX US

FTX US is a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Its mission is for FTX US to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer US and international traders a platform that inspires their loyalty, and to become a market-leading US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange.

To learn more about FTX US, please visit: https://ftx.us/

