Naomi Watts and L Catterton Announce Partnership for the Acquisition of Stripes Beauty

A leader in the growing women's beauty & wellness market, Stripes Beauty will increase investment in innovations and community to support healthy aging with science-backed solutions

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naomi Watts, acclaimed actress and advocate for women's health, and L Catterton , a leading consumer-focused investment firm, are pleased to announce their partnership in the acquisition of Stripes Beauty .

In 2022, Naomi Watts launched the holistic wellness line Stripes Beauty, which offers products specifically formulated for menopausal women.

Launched in 2022, Stripes Beauty was founded by actress Naomi Watts with the mission to normalize conversations about menopause and other symptoms associated with natural hormonal changes as women age. Since its creation, Stripes Beauty has made a significant impact on the healthy aging and menopause market, building its business through traditional e-commerce and on Amazon. With the capital support of L Catterton, Stripes Beauty will continue to build on this success by accelerating growth both domestically and internationally, fueling marketing investments and team expansion, developing an innovation pipeline, and servicing existing and new customers in the attainable luxury channel.

"This is an exciting moment for Stripes Beauty, and I'm grateful to L Catterton for believing in our brand and sharing our vision of supporting women in menopause," said Naomi Watts. "Stripes Beauty's mission, products, and community are deeply meaningful to me, and I'm thrilled to partner with L Catterton, who is also dedicated to providing solutions to this underserved community."

"As consumer-focused investors, we have followed the success of Stripes Beauty and believe in their mission to develop a community of support for women as they age," said Whitney Casey, who led the deal for L Catterton. "We are proud to invest in women and contribute to developing a health platform to address the full range of women's unique lifestyle needs. Led by a team of strong industry experts, we will nurture and grow the Stripes Beauty brand, its community, and consumer loyalty."

To reinforce its position as the leader in menopause symptom solutions, Stripes Beauty will expand into sleep support with The Dream Date, a clinically-backed supplement featuring melatonin, magnesium, and red clover to help you fall and stay asleep. Additionally, along with scaling in DTC and on Amazon, the brand will launch at QVC and in Canada later this year.

With this strategic alliance, L Catterton will fuel the brand's growth under the new leadership of Executive Chair Debra Perelman (former Revlon CEO) and President Cara Kamenev (former L'Oreal executive), both of whom bring extensive experience in beauty, strategy, retail, and operations.

For more information on Stripes Beauty and its portfolio of science-backed menopause wellness solutions, visit https://iamstripes.com/ .

About Stripes Beauty

Stripes Beauty is a beauty and wellness Age Well lifestyle brand founded by actor, entrepreneur, and activist Naomi Watts, and majority-owned by leading global investment firm, L Catterton. The consumer brand provides science-backed personal care and beauty products across the categories of nutritional supplements, skincare, haircare, and vaginal wellness. The brand is on a mission to destigmatize menopause, empowering women both physically and emotionally through its products, community, and expert menopause education. For more information, visit iamstripes.com and www.lcatterton.com and follow @Iam_Stripes on Instagram.

About L Catterton

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing approximately $35 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 17 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 275 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit www.lcatterton.com .

