Naomi Watts Joins Coyuchi as its First-Ever Brand Ambassador

This Collaboration Celebrates Effortless Beauty and Conscious Luxury, Embracing the Belief That the Most Beautiful Things in Life Are the Most Natural

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coyuchi, the maker of elevated organic home goods that pioneer conscious luxury without compromise, is thrilled to announce Naomi Watts as the brand's first-ever brand ambassador. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Coyuchi, which has long been committed to creating home textiles that seamlessly blend luxury with sustainability. Naomi Watts, an acclaimed actress and dedicated advocate of clean living, brings her timeless elegance and passion for conscious wellness choices to this exciting partnership.

Photo Credit: Ben Watts

Naomi Watts and Coyuchi profoundly believe that the most beautiful things in life are the most natural. This common thread weaves together their dedication to organic luxury and natural beauty. Coyuchi's high-quality, organic products reflect the same purity and authenticity that Naomi values in her life, making her an ideal ambassador for the brand.

"Creating a home filled with beauty, comfort, and mindfulness is how I love to live," says Naomi Watts. "Coyuchi's unwavering commitment to sustainable, organic, and luxurious textiles speaks to the core of what I believe in. I've always felt that the most beautiful things in life are those that remain closest to their natural form—uncomplicated, authentic, and connected to the earth. Partnering with Coyuchi allows me to align with a brand that values conscious luxury, making our homes sanctuaries that feed us and our planet."

Naomi Watts has curated a collection of her favorite Coyuchi pieces, including the Organic Relaxed Linen Sheets, Diamond-Stitch Organic Cotton Comforter, Solana Organic Print Duvet Cover, Andes Suri Alpaca Kint Robe, and more. This collection reflects her approach to creating a warm, inviting home and will be featured on a dedicated webpage and highlighted throughout their partnership. Whether hosting friends or enjoying quiet family time, Naomi's Coyuchi picks embody everyday comfort and refined luxury.

Vicky Grahan, Chief Digital Officer at Coyuchi, emphasizes the significance of this partnership: "Naomi truly resonates with our customers. She embodies the harmony between natural elegance, a passion for organic materials, and a lifestyle that cherishes the earth and meaningful connections. Her advocacy for holistic living and well-being makes her the perfect ambassador for Coyuchi."

Beyond her acting career, Naomi Watts is a leading voice in women's health through her women's wellness brand, Stripes Beauty. Her journey with early menopause has inspired her to advocate for a balanced lifestyle that celebrates natural beauty, sustainable practices, and mindful living. Her collaboration with Coyuchi underscores the brand's commitment to promoting a holistic, sustainable lifestyle without compromising luxury or comfort.

For more information about Naomi Watts' curated collection and her role as Coyuchi's brand spokesperson, visit https://www.coyuchi.com/pages/naomi-watts-and-coyuchi .

About Coyuchi:

Since 1991, Coyuchi has been connecting people to the restorative power of natural textiles through premium organic home goods by crafting luxurious, coastal, and vintage-inspired bedding, sheets, towels, apparel, and more for the quality-conscious home. Coyuchi sources the finest organic fibers globally, ensuring exceptional softness, durability, and craftsmanship, working with skilled artisans who weave each piece with care. Using 100% certified organic fibers, zero GMO seeds, and no synthetic fertilizers, chemicals, or pesticides, Coyuchi empowers circularity and effortless recycling and has created a market for luxury organic home goods before there was one. Coyuchi continues to innovate its products and business model to move the industry and the consumer toward sustainability at scale while helping farmers and craftspeople thrive through transparency and accountability without a stitch of compromise.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Coyuchi