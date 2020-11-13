Naomi Whittel Brands partners with Whoopi Goldberg to launch The ONE, SPICEFRUIT Nutrition Just for You™, a First-of-Its-Kind Wellness Company to Get Healthy

The ONE, Nutrition Just for You is positioned to be an industry changing health and wellness product line , pioneering a new category in the nutritional supplement market. The brand was created to address some of the major healthcare concerns of African Americans, specifically cardiovascular disease, obesity, and diabetes. The unifying factor at the root of these conditions is metabolic health —a healthy metabolism promotes a healthy immune system.

"I have dedicated my entire life's work to discovering and sourcing the purest, and most potent effective nutritional ingredients from around the world and bringing them to the U.S. with the goal of helping people get healthy," said The ONE, Nutrition Just for You founder and CEO Naomi Whittel. "I want people to not just survive but to thrive. Everyone deserves to have easy access to high-quality, trusted, and transparent products at prices within reach—which should be a right not a privilege. I have dreamt of launching this brand for more than six years, and I am beyond excited that the day has finally arrived—on Whoopi's birthday no less!" said Whittel.

The ONE, Nutrition Just for You is proud to partner with Goldberg to help amplify its commitment to serving the African American community. This is the first time Goldberg has aligned herself with a nutritional get healthy brand.

"When COVID-19 struck, we all became acutely aware of our immune health," says Goldberg. "The Black community has been hit especially hard because of all of our preexisting conditions. Now is the time for us to take our health into our own hands. The ONE, Nutrition Just for You is just that—just for us. While everyone can use it and benefit from it, The ONE, Nutrition Just for You was created with Black folks in mind for the issues that seem to be hindering us most."

In the U.S., obesity-related conditions (heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes) are some of the leading causes of premature, preventable death. African Americans suffer disproportionately from these issues that stem from metabolic deficiency.

At the heart of all of The ONE, Nutrition Just for You formulations is the extraordinary SpiceFruit, a superfood plant boasting incredible health benefits. This superfood, grown in Cameroon, West Africa, is traditionally used as a food seasoning. Cameroon native, Dr. Julius Oben, Dean of Doctoral School of Science, University of Yaoundé has been studying metabolism for over 35 years. "After completing my PhD and related work in England, I returned to Cameroon to continue my research and look for natural solutions to metabolic problems," said Dr. Oben.

SpiceFruit's many healthful advantages include supporting balanced blood sugar, normalized blood pressure, good cholesterol levels among other health issues disproportionately affecting people of color. Dr. Oben states "In Cameroon, fewer suffer from metabolic conditions, and we have narrowed this down to the spices used in everyday life in Cameroon – these spices likely being the reason for better metabolic health among Cameroonians."

All of The ONE, Nutrition Just for You's naturally-derived products are developed based on proven scientific research and developed by a global team of MDs, PhDs, and nutritionists. Our products are rigorously tested and meticulously formulated by R&D experts at our company's in-house laboratories. The ONE, Nutrition Just for You brings the proprietary West African Pro-Metabolism SpiceFruit blend to star product Gloslim SpiceFruit™ and its well-rounded portfolio including #BeBeautiful for hair, skin, and nails, and #StressLess, an adaptogen ashwagandha-infused product that has been clinically shown to reduce the effects of stress. Products will be sold on Spicefruit.com and Amazon.com with prices ranging from $19.99 to $29.99.

The ONE, Nutrition Just for You believes in conscious consumerism. Our ingredients are grown and manufactured sustainably according to strict quality standards. Total transparency is a promise as is fair pay for those who grow, harvest, and manufacture materials. "The measure of the success of this brand will not be in our bottom line but rather measured by the number of people we empower," said Whittel. "It's my objective to create an impact that becomes a movement to help build healthy, flourishing communities—from the people who grow our ingredients to the people who use our products. For me, this is the ultimate goal."

About The ONE, Nutrition Just for You

Founded in 2020, The ONE, Nutrition Just for You is the first brand of its kind, a trailblazer in the nutrition category. The ONE, Nutrition Just for You's mission is to guide millions of individuals worldwide on the path to get healthy. Each of the brand's vitamins and supplements are scrupulously formulated using the latest university-based research and backed by third-party labs. Committed to the principle that access to good health should be a right for all, The ONE, Nutrition Just for You will give a portion of its proceeds from every product sold to Baby2Baby, to help ensure that children 12 years old and under all across America have access to the nutrition they need and deserve. The ONE, Nutrition Just for You is privately held and headquartered at The University of Florida, Innovate Hub, Gainesville, Florida.

