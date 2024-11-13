NaoTrac Robot Pioneers Robotic Neurosurgery in Bolivia with Successful Brain Tumor Biopsies

HSINCHU, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 5, 2024, Bolivia marked a historic moment in neurosurgery at Hospital Arcoiris, where two successful brain tumor biopsy surgeries were conducted using NaoTrac, the world's first autonomous surgical navigation robot. These groundbreaking surgeries, led by experienced neurosurgeon Dr.Mirko Mantilla, achieved precise and safe extraction of biopsy tissue, offering new hope for faster recovery and improved patient outcomes across Bolivia. Dr. Mantilla expressed optimism about the impact of NaoTrac in the region: "Having NaoTrac here is a game-changer. It will greatly enhance recovery and help countless patients in need."

Dr. Mirko Mantilla performed the first neurosurgery with assistance from NaoTrac at Hospital Arcoiris in Bolivia.

Hospital Arcoiris is leading the way in making world-class medical care accessible to all Bolivians. Through the pioneering social surgery program, the hospital is proud to offer cutting-edge neurosurgical procedures using the NaoTrac robotic system at minimal or no cost, especially for underserved communities. This initiative reflects the unwavering dedication to improving the lives of those in need, ensuring that advanced healthcare technology is within reach for everyone. The surgeries are part of a broader collaboration between Brain Navi and Hospital Arcoiris to bring advanced neurosurgical procedures—including stroke treatment, neuroendoscopy, deep brain stimulation, and stereotactic EEG—to Bolivia.

Nelson Farfan Espada, Brain Navi's Managing Director for Latin America collaborated closely with the distributor ICERLAB S.R.L. and Hospital Arcoiris to make this groundbreaking initiative a reality. Reflecting on the journey, he shared, "After a challenging yet deeply rewarding process, I believe this program will truly benefit the people of Bolivia. By embracing the latest advancements in precision medicine, we are giving Bolivians access to world-class medical care and the opportunity for healthier, brighter futures.

About Brain Navi

Brain Navi Biotechnology, a leading Taiwanese surgical robotic company, specializes in designing and developing innovative navigation and robotic surgery technologies. Their proprietary Surface Mapping Auto-Registration Technology (SMART) represents a significant surgical breakthrough, integrating machine vision, robotics, and artificial recognition for streamlined surgical procedures and real-time imaging, ensuring minimal invasive outcomes. NaoTrac's swift patient registration and automatic surgical instrument registration enable surgeons to plan trajectories effortlessly, and the robot ensures precise autonomous navigation toward the desired target.

About Hospital Arcoiris

A non-profit healthcare institution in La Paz, Bolivia, the hospital is dedicated to providing high-quality medical care to underserved and vulnerable communities. Founded to serve those in need, the hospital offers a comprehensive range of medical services, from specialized care to community outreach programs, including mobile clinics and telemedicine.

SOURCE Brain Navi