NAPA AUTO PARTS and Universal Technical Institute Form New Strategic Alliance

ATLANTA and PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) and NAPA AUTO PARTS (NAPA) have joined forces to support the future of those seeking careers in the transportation and aftermarket auto repair industries. NAPA has become the preferred UTI auto parts supplier, which includes its best-in-class NAPA Autotech training program that will be available to faculty.

NAPA will supply essential parts for hands-on labs, including brake kits, rotors, bulbs, bearing kits, wheel weights and more. The initial stage of the partnership will impact UTI, MMI and NTI-branded campuses and may be expanded to MIAT-branded campuses in the future.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand remains strong for skilled transportation technicians nationally, with the estimation there are approximately 110,000 total new openings each year for automotive, diesel, and collision repair technicians nationally through 2030, including net employment changes and net replacements. With this partnership, UTI and NAPA aim to help meet this demand by providing access to the necessary supplies for on campus training and connections with NAPA customers.

"We are thrilled to bring in a partner like NAPA AUTO PARTS to provide our students, staff and alumni with greater access to quality auto parts through one of the country's premier providers," said UTI CEO Jerome Grant. "Like UTI, NAPA has a passion for educating and supporting individuals as they enter into a career path in the transportation industry. NAPA has worked closely with UTI for years, and we know they will be an active and engaged partner."

"We admire UTI's commitment to providing state-of-the-industry training to the next generation of skilled automotive technicians," said Kevin Herron, President, U.S. Automotive Group at Genuine Parts Company. "We are proud to support the industry by providing training and supplying quality automotive parts to the talented UTI staff, students and graduates."

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, Universal Technical Institute's (NYSE: UTI) mission is to serve our students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers. More than 225,000 students have graduated from one of UTI's 14 campuses located across Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas. UTI's campuses are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), while its employer-aligned technical training programs are offered under four brands: Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute / Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. For more information and a complete list of all programs offered, please visit www.uti.edu or follow on LinkedIn @UniversalTechnicalInstitute.

About Genuine Parts Company and NAPA AUTO PARTS

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is the sole member of NAPA, an organization founded in 1925 to meet the growing need for an auto parts distribution system. Today, there are nearly 6,000 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores in the U.S. supported by a nationwide network of distribution centers and more than 560,000 available parts, accessories and supplies. The NAPA network extends to more than 17,000 NAPA AutoCare and AutoCare Collision Centers across the U.S. With a reputation for quality parts, rapid availability and knowledgeable people, NAPA AUTO PARTS serves automotive service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and everyday drivers with quality parts, accessories and supplies to keep cars, trucks and equipment performing safely and efficiently. For more information, visit www.napaonline.com.

