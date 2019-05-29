NAPA AUTO PARTS Breaks Official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title

ATLANTA, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPA AUTO PARTS today announced GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS has officially certified the company's world record of 7,197 cars washed in an eight-hour period, set on April 27, 2019, smashing the previous record of 6,277 cars washed, which has stood since October 2012.

A total of 159 NAPA locations across the U.S. participated in breaking the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most cars washed in eight hours (multiple venues), joining representatives from community organizations for the successful record-breaking attempt. Nationally, NAPA AUTO PARTS stores raised donations totaling more than $82,000 to support not-for-profit organizations.

"The World Record Car Wash was the perfect exclamation point for NAPA AUTO PARTS' 'Love Your Car' campaign, which celebrates people who are keeping their cars longer and making the most of their investments," said Cameron Richardson, Vice President Retail for NAPA. "We congratulate all of our participating NAPA AUTO PARTS stores and thank our community partners for their part in this amazing achievement."

Established in 1954, the trusted GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS brand is a beloved household name. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles are such celebrated achievements due to the rigorous criteria that must be met. This title truly represents the best in the world.

About Guinness World Records

What's the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Miami, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through Books, but via TV shows, Social Media and Live Events. Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions. Our ultimate purpose is to inspire people - individuals, families, schools, groups, companies, communities and even entire countries – to read about, watch, listen to and participate in record-breaking. To join this record-breaking community – and find out the answer to that original question – visit guinnessworldrecords.com.

About NAPA AUTO PARTS

NAPA (www.NAPAonline.com) was founded in 1925 to meet America's growing need for an auto parts distribution system. Today, more than 500,000 part numbers are distributed across 57 distribution centers, 6,000 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores, and more than 17,000 NAPA AutoCare and AutoCare Collision Centers nationwide.

For additional information, please contact Bill Patterson at bill.patterson@vmlyr.com. To find out more about NAPA AUTO PARTS, visit https://www.napaonline.com/.

Contact: Bill Patterson, VMLY&R for NAPA AUTO PARTS

(816) 674-4446

bill.patterson@vmlyr.com

SOURCE NAPA AUTO PARTS

