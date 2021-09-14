Napa Pain Conference Attracts International Audience with Chronic Pain Experts

NAPA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Napa Pain Conference hosted its twenty-eighth meeting in downtown Napa this past week, making it the oldest running pain conference in the Western United States. Experts in pain management gathered including Nobel Laureate Elizabeth Blackburn, PhD as keynote speaker. Online and in-person attendance enabled a broad sharing of knowledge between industry experts in over 30 countries.

Dr. Eric Grigsby presents Nobel Laureate Dr. Elizabeth Blackburn with the 2021 Lindahl Lecture Dr. Eric J. Grigsby, CEO and Founder of Neurovations at the 28th Annual Napa Pain Conference

The Napa Pain Conference is a part of Neurovations , a patient care and innovation company, founded in 1992 by CEO Dr. Eric J. Grigsby, who noted that the Napa Pain Conference continued to curate leading-edge topics from the top minds in pain and related fields.

"We presented Nobel Laureate Dr. Elizabeth Blackburn with the 2021 Lindahl Lecture," stated Dr. Grigsby. "This lecture series represents the spirit of our company and my mission as a physician. It honors Dr. Sten Lindahl, my mentor and Chair Emeritus of the Nobel Committee in Physiology or Medicine, who is possibly the most compassionate physician I have had the privilege of working with."

"Dr. Blackburn", he continued," has been a leader in the area of telomere and telomerase research. She is known for championing diversity and inclusion in the sciences, something that Neurovations Education strives for," he continued.

Past recipients of the Lindahl Lecture include Dr. Bruce Beutler, winner of the Nobel Prize in medicine in 2011, and Dr. Jennifer Doudna, co-inventor of the world-changing genetic technology: CRISPR.

Dr. Daniel B. Carr presented the 7th Annual Legacy Lecture. Dr. Carr is known internationally for his contributions to pain research, evidence-based pain medicine, and to the social and political aspects of pain relief.

"The organizers of the Legacy Lecture asked me to address two questions: what have I learned about pain, and how did I come to learn it? This broad remit allowed me to trace my personal career trajectory spanning preclinical science, clinical care, research and education – with influences from fields as diverse as physics and narrative medicine," Dr. Carr remarked.

The Napa Pain Conference incorporated many deep learning opportunities including e-poster halls on the latest in innovation, online and in-person vendor halls, and question and answer forums with the brightest in the pain world.

"We have faced many challenges with COVID, but we have learned so much that will continue to drive our innovation. By offering complimentary online attendance, I hope to share knowledge. It always benefits the patient," he commented.

Dr. Grigsby created a COVID testing lab during the height of the pandemic and was instrumental in bringing testing to the Napa community, especially for those without insurance or access to services.

"At the heart of Neurovations, and its family of businesses, is the mission to bring hope and to contribute to the health and well-being of patients and communities through integrated clinical practice, research, and education," concluded Dr. Grigsby.

About Neurovations

Neurovations, a patient care and innovation company, was founded in 1992 by CEO Dr. Eric Grigsby. Today, Neurovations is a national leader in medical device and pharmaceutical innovation, clinical research, and a world-class education program focusing in pain and neuroscience. Dr. Grigsby is deeply connected to the healthcare community through our non-profit HealthRoots Foundation and to the Napa community through Rocca Family Vineyards, a producer of award-winning wines.

Our unwavering mission is to inspire hope and to contribute to the health and well-being of our patients and communities through integrated clinical practice, research, and education.

