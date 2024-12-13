NAPA, PFIE, USAP, NBR URGENT: The M&A Class Action Firm Encourages $hareholders to Act Before the Vote

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm by ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating:

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA), relating to its proposed merger with Butterfly Equity. Under the terms of the agreement, all Duckhorn Portfolio common stock will be automatically converted into the right to receive $11.10 in cash per share.

ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for December 23, 2024.

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), relating to a proposed merger with First CECO Environmental Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, a subsidiary of CECO will commence a tender offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Profire common stock at a price of $2.55 per share.

ACT NOW. The Tender Offer expires on December 31, 2024.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (Nasdaq: USAP), relating to its proposed merger with Aperam US Absolute LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, all USAP shares will be automatically converted into the right to receive $45.00 per share.

ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for January 15, 2025.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR), relating to its proposed merger with Parker Wellbore Co. Under the terms of the agreement, Nabors will acquire Parker Wellbore's issued and outstanding common shares in exchange for 4.8 million shares of Nabors common stock, subject to a share price collar.

ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for January 17, 2025.

