NAPA TRANSPORTATION DRIVERS VOTE TO JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 322

News provided by

Teamsters Local 322

20 Jun, 2023, 14:43 ET

Drivers Gain Stronger Voice on the Job as Teamsters

RICHMOND, Va., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck drivers with NAPA Transportation in Richmond have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 322. It is the first group of workers at the company to join the Teamsters.

"This vote marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of fair treatment and representation for NAPA Transportation drivers. We are proud to welcome these new members to the Teamsters," said Brian Peyton, President of Local 322. "Together, we will work tirelessly to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement that not only addresses our members' immediate concerns but also establishes a foundation for a better future."

"This is a historic moment for the hardworking NAPA Transportation drivers who are united to improve their wages, benefits, and working conditions," said Dwayne Johnson, Local 322 Organizing Director. "Local 322 stands with our new members as we work to negotiate the collective bargaining agreement that they deserve."

NAPA Transportation drivers will benefit from Local 322's extensive experience in advocating for workers' rights across various industries. The union has a long-standing reputation for securing significant improvements for its members, including members in the trucking industry.

"By joining Local 322, we are standing together as a united force to bring positive change to our workplace," said Kevin Easley, a driver at NAPA Transportation. "I am confident that with the collective strength of the union, we can achieve the improvements we deserve."

Teamsters Local 322, the second-largest Teamsters local union in Virginia, represents over 1,600 members in various industries throughout Richmond, Virginia, and surrounding areas.

Contact:
Matt Maciejczak, (804)321-0356
[email protected] 

SOURCE Teamsters Local 322

Also from this source

RICHMOND TEAMSTERS VOLUNTEER WITH JACOB'S CHANCE FOR RIVER CITY BUDDY BALL EVENT

RICHMOND PUBLIC SECTOR WORKERS VOTE TEAMSTERS IN HISTORIC UNION ELECTION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.