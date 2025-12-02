NAPA VALLEY MARRIOTT AND PREFERABLI ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE TRULY PERSONALIZED GUEST EXPERIENCES

Partnership to Elevate Discovery in Wine, Spirits and Food Across Napa Valley

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa and Preferabli, the leading AI-driven, B2B2C product and experience recommendation software, are excited to announce a partnership to create truly elevated hotel guest experiences. Napa Valley Marriott guests can now embark on personalized itineraries across the valley and get taste-based recommendations on property using the Tastefuli app by Preferabli.

Elevating the Guest Experience

Preferabli is elevating the way that Napa Valley Marriott guests discover the wines, spirits and foods they will love with offerings rooted in individual taste preferences, using the patented, Preferabli Sensorial AI ℠ . The Napa Valley Marriott guest experience includes personalized itineraries, as well as guided recommendations for wine, spirits and food.

The partnership marks the first time such advanced software has been integrated into a destination hotel in Napa's wine country. The technology supports Marriott's concierge service, as well as their food and beverage operations. Guests will now be able to pair wine and spirits with their food choices based on their individual taste preferences.

"Tastefuli is a huge driver of guest satisfaction," said Rachel Wilson, General Manager of the Napa Valley Marriott. "We're enhancing the guest journey while addressing the realities of a dynamic labor market, ensuring consistently high levels of guest satisfaction as we drive long-term growth."

Guests can now book experiences that reflect the heart of Napa Valley hospitality, whether that is for a memorable tasting or other local adventure. Wilson continues, "Tastefuli has enabled us to meet the evolving expectations of today's travelers by offering curated, personalized service that starts even before guests even set foot in Napa Valley."

Pam Dillon, co-founder and CEO of Preferabli, explains, "We're imagining a world driven by individual preferences, using machine intelligence with human touch. Our software extends the bounds of what it means to create truly personalized experiences and vibrant ecosystems, starting in the Napa Valley."

Andrew Sussman, co-founder and CTO of Preferabli, notes, "Our technology offers various ways to experience a personalized journey anywhere in the world of hospitality and travel, including at wineries, breweries and distilleries." The experiences will be powered by Preferabli's proprietary algorithms and data set, the most comprehensive in the industry.

"We believe technology can deepen human connections," continues Dillon. "Our partnership with the Napa Valley Marriott proves this thesis. By combining our patented software with Marriott's commitment to excellence, we're elevating the guest experience at scale – a win for guests, a win for Marriott, and an important milestone for us."

About Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa

Nestled in the heart of California's renowned wine-country, Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa offers a sophisticated retreat where modern comfort meets the storied charm of the valley. Located off Highway 29 at 3425 Solano Avenue, the hotel provides easy access to world-class vineyards, gourmet dining, and vibrant local culture.

With an expansive offering of more than 22,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space—including elegant ballrooms, a private redwood grove, and courtyard gardens—the hotel serves as an ideal destination for corporate meetings, weddings, and special gatherings.

The resort-style amenities elevate every stay: from a serene outdoor heated pool framed by a redwood grove and firepit lounge, to the on-site SpaWell that features tailored treatments inspired by the region's natural bounty. Guests enjoy thoughtful guest rooms and suites designed to reflect the warm, relaxed elegance of Wine Country living.

As part of Sage Hospitality Group, the hotel integrates high standards of service, operational excellence and guest loyalty benefits, while celebrating its location in one of the world's most coveted wine-growing regions.

Whether guests arrive for wine-tasting adventures, restful spa weekends, or business and bridal gatherings, Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa invites them to "come for the wine, stay for the stillness."

About Preferabli ℠

Preferabli is the leading AI-driven B2B2C product discovery and recommendation software for wine, spirits and food – trusted by hospitality, travel and consumer retail platforms. It recently announced strategic partnerships with M&S in the UK and Albertsons in the US.

Using a novel form of AI protected by 15 patents, Preferabli was built by PhDs in physiology and applied mathematics, and the largest group of Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers in the world. Its solutions cover wine, spirits, beer, sake, craft cocktails and food, including cheese. Preferabli has business and consumer users in 100 countries.

Tastefuli by Preferabli is the premier consumer rewards platform powering direct-to-consumer relationships. Tastefuli by Preferabli for consumers is available on iOS and Android. Tastefuli also produces regular content with millions of views available on Instagram , YouTube and TikTok . For more information, please visit https://preferabli.com .

SOURCE Preferabli