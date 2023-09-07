Napa Valley State Parks Association Announces 2023 Online Auction and Bale Grist Mill Harvest Dinner to Support Napa State Parks

Auction Opens on September 15th at 12 pm PST with donations from 130+ Generous Napa Valley Donors – Closes October 1st at 9pm

Extraordinary Wines, Napa Experiences and Outdoor Adventures Available for Bid

Auction Link: auctria.events/NVSPA

ST. HELENA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Napa Valley State Parks Association (NVSPA), a charitable 501(c)(3) organization based in Saint Helena, CA, opens its highly anticipated 2023 Online Auction on September 15th at 12:00 PM (PST), and closing on October 1st at 9 PM (PST). It will include auction items from 130+ generous Napa Valley donors. NVSPA will hold its 2023 Bale Grist Mill Harvest Dinner on September 30th, which also will include a live auction. Tickets for the Harvest Dinner are limited and can be purchased now at auctria.events/NVSPA. Napa Valley based multi vintage wine brand The Mill Keeper is returning as Presenting Sponsor for the dinner.

"Much of the early inspiration for The Mill Keeper came from the legacy of María Ignacia Soberanes Bale, who operated the Bale Grist Mill in the mid-1800s," said Tom Gamble, founder of The Mill Keeper. "The Napa Valley's first mill keepers, like María, laid the foundation for the wine industry as we know it today and we are proud to partner with Napa Valley State Parks to support this historic site."

Cathie Bennett Warner, President of NVSPA said, "On behalf of the Board and members of NVSPA, we want the entire Napa Valley community to know that we are grateful for the hundreds of generous donations we have received for our Online Auction. All money received from this fundraiser will directly benefit Napa Valley State Parks – Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park, Napa-Bothe State Park and Robert Louis Stevenson State Park. We know that wine collectors everywhere will want a chance to bid on the rare lots of wine that we have collected from very prestigious and exclusive Napa Valley brands. We also are offering fabulous magnum lots, exclusive Napa experiences, along with outdoor adventures with Napa insiders to thrill outdoor enthusiasts. "

While the COVID pandemic and the 2020 fires devastated all three of Napa Valley State Parks, some things have remained constant: the Napa State Parks, have continued to serve as an escape and oasis for Napa County residents and tourists seeking fresh air, exercise, hiking, biking, climbing and a place to smile in the sun. The dedicated Parks staff, supported by the Napa Open Space District, have continued caring for these beautiful and historic State Parks, even in the face of wildfire, drought and pandemic challenges over the last few years. The three State Parks, owned by the State of California but reliant solely on local and private funding since 2012, have been an indispensable asset for Napa Valley, the Bay Area and tourists from around the globe.

Please visit our auction link auctria.events/NVSPA and website for more information: www.napavalleystateparks.org

ABOUT NVSPA

The Napa Valley State Parks Association's mission is to raise funding and recruit volunteers to support the three California State parks located in beautiful Napa Valley. Funding raised by the Association is used for historic building upkeep, trail maintenance, educational resources, park resources, care of the campsites, yurts, cabins and a spring-fed pool, along with picnic areas, a 176-year-old working Grist Mill and access for all. We rely on the generosity of our donors and those that enjoy the use of our parks. NVSPA is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization. Federal Tax ID 94-2459815. Donations are fully tax-deductible.

Media Contacts:

Cathie Bennett Warner [email protected], 415-420-1573

Jessica Ardizzone [email protected]

SOURCE Napa Valley State Parks Association