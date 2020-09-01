Napa Valley State Parks Association Launches On-Line Auction to Support Our State Parks

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Auction Link:

https://nvspa.betterworld.org/auctions/NVSPA2020Auction

WHAT:

On-Line Auction to Support Napa Valley State Parks launches today, September 1st at noon and ends on September 30th at 9pm. "Napa Only" items include special wines from world famous vintners, exclusive tasting adventures, dinners and barbeques, specialty cocktails, "Napa Only" products, unique Napa outdoor adventures and Fund-A-Need necessities for the Parks.

Donors include:

Chateau Montelena, Joseph Cellars Winery, Schramsberg Vineyards, Calistoga Inn, Napa Brewing Company, GRO Wines, Savage & Cooke, @drinksbyNiccole, Dyer Vineyard, Foley Family Wines, Cuvaison Winery, Karl Lawrence Cellars, Buster's Southern Barbeque, Miner Family Winery, Judd's Hill Winery, El Molino Winery, Mustards Grill, Andy Beckstoffer, Shafer Vineyards, Spottswoode Winery, Cameo Cinema, Corison Winery, Salvestrin Winery, Pestoni Family Estate Winery, Hayfork Wine Company, Buehler Vineyards, Behrens Family Winery, Ken Stanton, Health Spa Napa Valley, Blackbird Vineyards, Honig Vineyard & Winery, Ashes & Diamonds Winery, Vintner's Daughter, Planet Cheese, Stony Hill Vineyard, Long Meadow Ranch, Saddleback Cellars, Cal Mart, Sequoia Grove, Local Q707, Tedeschi Family Winery, Bale Grist Mill State Park, Bothe-Napa Valley State Park and Robert Louis Stevenson State Park.

WHY:

While the current pandemic has changed so much in our world, two things have remained constant: our Napa State Parks, Bale Grist Mill, Bothe-Napa Valley and Robert Louis Stevenson, have continued to serve as an escape for the public seeking fresh air, exercise, hiking, biking, climbing and a place to smile in the sun; and our Napa State Parks team has continued caring for these beautiful and historic State Parks, even as the fires have threatened us all.

These three State Parks, owned by the State of California but not funded by them since 2012, have been an indispensable asset for Napa Valley, the Bay Area and tourists from around the globe. These parks have been a free and welcoming destination where the public from every background and walk of life have been able to breath fresh air, spread out in nature and consider better days ahead.

WHO:

The Napa Valley State Parks Association's mission is to raise funding and recruit volunteers to support the three California State parks located in beautiful Napa Valley. Funding raised by the Association is used for trail maintenance, park resources, upkeep of the campsites, yurts and cabins, a spring-fed pool, picnic areas, a 180 year old working Grist Mill and access for all -therefore we rely on the generosity of our donors and those that enjoy the use of our parks. NVSPA is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization. Federal Tax ID 94-2459815. Donations are fully tax-deductible.

Visit our auction link https://nvspa.betterworld.org/auctions/NVSPA2020Auction

or website for more information: www.napavalleystateparks.org

CONTACT:

Anne Steinhauer (707) 287-6539, [email protected]

or Jessica Ardizzone (707) 815-5975, [email protected]

