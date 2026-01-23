Napa Valley's Alora Dentistry & Implant Center Named 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

Led by Dr. Devan Dalla and Dr. Navpreet Bedi, the comprehensive dental practice continues to earn recognition for its patient-centered approach, advanced implant expertise, and commitment to serving the Napa Valley community.

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alora Dentistry & Implant Center has been named a 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory connecting patients with highly-rated healthcare providers. This recognition, based on verified patient reviews and satisfaction ratings across multiple platforms, reflects the practice's dedication to delivering exceptional dental care to families throughout Napa Valley and Vallejo.

What distinguishes Alora Dentistry & Implant Center is its unwavering commitment to patient education and individualized care. Dr. Devan Dalla, who has been in practice since 2008, believes that treatments should be based on thorough examinations and accurate diagnosis, with patients fully informed about their options. This patient-centered philosophy extends throughout the practice, where the team takes time to discuss treatment options and develop personalized care plans tailored to each individual's unique needs and circumstances.

The state-of-the-art practice offers comprehensive dental services spanning general, cosmetic, restorative, pediatric dentistry, and orthodontics. As the practice name suggests, dental implants represent a core specialty, with advanced options including same-day implants, All-on-4 full arch restorations, zygomatic implants, bone grafting, and implant-supported dentures. Patients seeking smile enhancements benefit from teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, and Invisalign clear aligners, while families appreciate the dedicated pediatric dentistry services for children from infancy through adolescence. The practice also accommodates special needs patients, including those with dental phobia, disabilities, and severe gag reflex, with sedation dentistry options available.

Patient testimonials consistently highlight the warm, welcoming environment and professional care. One patient shared, "Had the best experience at Alora Dentistry. Very professional and kind team members. I felt welcomed from walking through the doors till leaving the office." Another noted, "Everyone is very kind and thoughtful, when performing what could be very stressful procedures. Warm and welcoming environment!" The practice also offers Spanish-speaking services to better serve the diverse Napa Valley community.

"Being recognized as a Top Patient Rated Dentist is a tremendous honor for our entire team," says Dr. Devan Dalla. "From the beginning, my approach has been to provide guideline-based recommendations and ensure every patient understands their diagnosis and treatment options. Many patients come to us for second opinions because they trust us to provide comprehensive, honest advice. This award validates our commitment to patient-centered care and motivates us to continue raising the standard of dental excellence in Napa Valley."

More About Dr. Devan Dalla and Alora Dentistry & Implant Center:

Alora Dentistry & Implant Center provides comprehensive dental care for patients of all ages in a comfortable, state-of-the-art environment. Dr. Devan Dalla is a graduate of New York University College of Dentistry, where he was awarded Honors in Implantology and received the Dr. Bernard E. Rudner Memorial Award for demonstrating superior clinical performance in comprehensive oral care. Prior to attending NYU, he earned a Bachelor's degree in dental surgery from a leading dental school in India, graduating top of his class. Dr. Dalla is an active member of the American Dental Association and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, and serves as a Captain in the United States Army Reserve. His commitment to community service includes founding "Raahat," a nonprofit organization providing free dental services to children and underserved populations. Dr. Navpreet Bedi brings over 15 years of experience, having earned his DDS with Honors from the University of Southern California after specializing in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in India. The practice accepts most major PPO insurance plans including Delta Dental and offers flexible financing options. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.aloradentistry.com or call (707) 226-5533. The office is located at 917 Trancas Street, Suite A, Napa, CA 94558.

