Napa Valley's Newest Luxury Resort Adds Major "Infinity" Sculpture by Gordon Huether

"Infinity," a continuous loop of 12,000 pounds of Cor-Ten steel, will be seen from many directions because of its hilltop position and size: 60 feet long, 20 feet high and 40 feet wide. Located close to the Napa River on the southern edge of Napa Valley, the Stanly Ranch resort and its new landmark artwork are expected to be signature additions to one of the U.S.' most popular travel destinations amid the incomparable Northern California wine country.

Stanly Ranch, as the newest addition to the Auberge Resorts Collection hotel portfolio, will open in Summer 2021 on 96 acres of the historic 712-acre Stanly Ranch property. It will feature a luxury 135-room resort and spa, 70 vineyard homes, 40 villas and a winery. The resort and residential community will "celebrate the heritage of Napa Valley with architecture, cuisine and guest experiences inspired by, and deeply connected to the land", according to Auberge Resorts.

Huether's "Infinity" design evolved from studying the site, the local history, and the resort's mission, all in concert with Denver-based Nichols Partnership, which developed the property for Auberge, and with landscape architect Brightview. "The goal was to reflect the Stanly Ranch design principles of beautiful simplicity, understated luxury and seamless integration with the unique Napa Valley setting," said Huether, a long-term Napa resident.

"As the sculpture gains its stable, rust-colored patina, 'Infinity' will further blend in and complement its setting," Huether added.

Although grand in scale, the artwork is aimed to provide a calming effect with its never-ending infinity loop and subtle downward-facing lighting that gently beckons guests and residents. Intended also as a site for the practice of yoga or meditation, "Infinity" echoes the resort's wellness theme by offering a place for grounding of the body and mind, and is a symbol of the merging of design and earth.

About Gordon Huether Studio

Gordon Huether is a Napa, CA-based artist specializing in large-scale, site-specific permanent art installations. With hundreds of works across a decades-long career, Huether's largest commission to date is the seven large-scale integrated installations for the Salt Lake City International Airport, completing in stages from 2020 to 2024. For more information, visit us at www. g ordonhuether.com .

