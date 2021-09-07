Napali Capital Awarded No. 454 on Inc. 5000 List

ROANOKE, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list has awarded Napali Capital, LLC No. 454 on the 2021 list. The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious rankings of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, and this is the second time in two years the Roanoke-based company appears on the list.

Napali Capital is a real estate investment company that partners with physicians to increase their wealth beyond traditional investment platforms. The company's portfolio includes properties with strong economic markets throughout the U.S. Napali continues to see tremendous expansion, showing three-year growth of 1,070%. To date, Napali works with over 1,000 investors in 43 states.

"We are honored to be recognized again in 2021 among Inc.'s incredible list of fastest growing companies," said Thomas Black M.D., Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Napali Capital. "We have found an interesting and important niche working with doctors and other professionals in the medical, legal and engineering communities. We continue to help support these professionals who are tired of trading their time for money."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

"The Napali model is founded on solid operations and partnering with our investors in all assets," continued Black, "We have expanded our model, our geographic footprint and certainly our investor base especially after our Inc. 5000 announcement a year ago. We are humbled to receive the recognition from Inc. 5000 but even more excited to continue to work with dedicated healthcare and other professionals around the country who have put their trust in us and are enjoying the returns."

About Napali Capital

https://napalicap.com/

