Napali Capital/Napali Hospitality Group Acquires Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center

Today the hotel represents the newest upper-midscale lodging asset in the Dallas Central Business District/Market Center STR tract. Featuring a contemporary design across an open floor plan, the hotel offers a young-at-heart experience synonymous with the Tru brand. Brand-new amenities include two F&B venues (including a 24/7 market stocked with drinks and gourmet snacks), a highly activated lobby featuring foosball, billiards, other games and a fitness center.

Napali Hospitality intends to infuse over $400,000 in capital to upgrade the stunning rooftop deck into SkyBlue at the Tru, the newest rooftop experience in Dallas providing unmatched views of the Dallas skyline. Additionally, the company has engaged Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading multinational hospitality company, to assume day-to-day operations of the property.



"We couldn't be more excited to expand the Napali footprint in the Dallas market and with an asset that is irreplaceable and has simply the best views of the city," said Napali Capital co-founder and Managing Partner, Tim Black (former COO of Great Wolf Resorts.) "We are looking forward to delivering the best guest service and an incredible upside to our investors― and that is our ultimate goal."

Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center is Napali Hospitality's second acquisition. The company purchased Home2 Suites by Hilton – Charlotte University Park in late 2019. The company's portfolio now totals 15 assets in hospitality, multifamily and industrial assets.



For more information about Napali Capital, visit www.napalicap.com.

About Napali Capital

Napali Capital is a real estate investment company that partners with physicians to increase their wealth beyond traditional investment platforms. The company was founded in 2016 by Tim and Thomas Black MD, brothers with a passion for real estate. Thomas Black is a 13-year veteran, author and physician who was looking for a way to provide passive income for himself and colleagues. Tim Black spent 30 years as an executive in hospitality, operations and real estate development. Working together, they were able to build a brand providing profitable opportunities for investors. Napali Capital works with over 1000 investors in 43 states. Napali Capital has just under $½ Billion under management and was recently ranked #21 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

SOURCE Napali Capital

