Napa's Signorello Estate Hires Taylor Lombardo Architects And Nordby Construction Company To Rebuild

Taylor Lombardo Architects will design a modern, state of the art building that capitalizes on Signorello Estate's stunning views with an open, airy design. The partners commented, "The world saw Signorello Estate as the face of the Napa Valley fire, soon they will see it as a leading symbol of this region's comeback."

Nordby, utilizing both its construction and wine cave divisions, has also been retained to guide Signorello Estate through everything from the pre-construction phase to the final build. In addition to constructing the winery, Nordby will create brand new, state-of-the-art wine aging caves on the property—a first for Signorello Estate.

A New Vision for Signorello Estate's Winery and Caves

Taylor Lombardo Architects will design a very open, modern structure that takes full advantage of the beautiful site and location while maintaining the personal tasting experience. The new winery will include a full, professional kitchen—a crucial part of Ray Signorello Jr.'s vision for the visitor experience—which will allow for extensive food and wine pairings.

The cave experts at Nordby will install an estimated 8,000 square foot large cave system for aging wines. The caves will also boast a unique hospitality space, which will serve as a temporary tasting space for visitors while the winery itself is being rebuilt.

ABOUT SIGNORELLO ESTATE

Signorello Estate is a leading Napa Valley producer of Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay. Co-founded in 1977 by the father-son duo of Ray Sr. and Ray Jr., Signorello Estate stands for French style wines with finesse created from 100% estate grown Napa Valley fruit. The winery is located at 4500 Silverado Trail. Unfortunately, tastings are currently not available at the winery, as the winery is in the process of rebuilding after the Napa Valley wildfires of October 2017. For more information or to become an Allocation Member, please contact the winery at 707.255.5990 or visit www.signorelloestate.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/napas-signorello-estate-hires-taylor-lombardo-architects-and-nordby-construction-company-to-rebuild-300576671.html

SOURCE Signorello Estate

