Napatech and SigmaX.AI Rescue Networks Drowning in AI Data Overload

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), a leading provider of Altera-based programmable Smart Network Interface Cards (SmartNICs) and Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs), used in cloud, enterprise, government and telecom datacenter networks, today announced a strategic partnership with SigmaX.AI, an innovative provider of high-performance and cost-effective data management solutions for an exploding list of datacenter and edge computing AI/ML and Big Data Analytics workloads.

Datacenter operators are racing to deploy an array of applications for artificial intelligence. The use cases generate massive amounts of data, significantly driving up costs for computation, storage, and networking. Additionally, cloud-based data analytics services that are used to store, process, and secure data can drown businesses in operational and capital costs overshadowing the benefits that AI applications promise to deliver.

SigmaX.AI rescues datacenters sinking in the size, cost and complexity of their AI/ML data with an innovative software solution that transforms IPUs from Napatech into powerful data management tools. SigmaX.AI's Chronicle (Loghub) software intelligently ingests, transforms, and standardizes log data from various sources into an AI/ML-ready format at the network's edge, minimizing data redundancy and ensuring real-time availability. The IPU is deployed in select servers throughout the datacenter, and runs SigmaX.AI's edge data stream engine. The powerful combination of software and hardware solves the AI data problem in multiple dimensions by intelligently pre-processing data at the source. It reduces time, complexity and cost in:

Data Creation: By removing up to 90% of duplicate data, server CPU processing, log data generation, and 3 rd party cloud SaaS license fees are all reduced.

By removing up to 90% of duplicate data, server CPU processing, log data generation, and 3 party cloud SaaS license fees are all reduced. Data Transmission: Deduplication , compression, and encryption reduce network utilization and improve security across the enterprise and to the cloud while reducing latency by 90X.

Deduplication Data Storage: Intelligent analytics removes unnecessary data, reducing local and cloud storage costs by more than 60% while also improving search results.

Data Processing: Accurate and refined data reduces third-party analytics and search service costs and improves response times, improving application performance by 57X.

Napatech's IPUs are packed with the latest technology from Intel and Altera, including the powerful Intel® Xeon® D processors and Agilex™ 7 FPGAs. The products also feature an innovative, disaggregated design that unlocks new network architectures, applications, and services like SigmaX.AI. It offers flexible combinations of FPGA and processor resources that deliver the optimal mix of functionality, performance, size, cost, and power while supported in standard, high-volume servers.

"SigmaX.AI's scalable solution delivers benefits to hundreds, even thousands, of servers in typical deployments across Global-5000 enterprise, cloud, and government networks," said Rob Morrow, Chief Executive Officer, at SigmaX.AI. "Our partnerships with leading technology providers like Intel, Altera and Napatech give our customers confidence knowing that they have a solution that marries the best technology from the industry's leading providers."

"This is another example of our successful partnership with Intel and Altera, bringing Napatech together with high-growth companies like SigmaX.AI, who are solving the most challenging problems in large scale AI deployment," said Lars Boilesen, Chief Executive Officer at Napatech. "Their solution takes advantage of the IPU to minimize the actual data that travels across the network by orders of magnitude, reducing application latency, and enabling more insights than traditional data analytics infrastructure. The solution provides immediate benefits to network operators by radically reducing log volumes and reducing cloud analytics costs."

"SigmaX.AI provides an ideal solution for intelligently pre-processing data and conditioning it for AI/ML or data analytics applications," said Jeni Barovian, Head of Market Development at Altera, an Intel company. "Their approach gives control back to enterprises who are struggling with the not-so-hidden costs of big data applications. We are excited to see the ecosystem for Altera-based IPUs continuing to expand in valuable and creative ways."

The solution will be on display at the Intelligence & National Security Summit, August 27-28, 2024, at the Bethesda North Marriot Hotel and Convention Center and at the Altera Innovators Day, September 23, 2024 in San Jose, California. Book your appointment at either event with experts from SigmaX.AI, Altera and Napatech at https://www.napatech.com/contact-napatech/

For more information about the solution, please visit https://sigmaxai.com/solutions/loghub/.

About Napatech

Napatech is the leading supplier of programmable NICs, including SmartNICs and IPUs, used in cloud, enterprise, and telecom data centers. Through commercial-grade software suites integrated with high-performance hardware, Napatech accelerates network infrastructure, security, and storage workloads to deliver best-in-class system-level performance while maximizing the availability of server compute resources for applications, services, and revenue. Additional information is available at www.napatech.com.

About SigmaX.AI

SigmaX.AI's innovative solution efficiently processes diverse data sources at massive scale into a unified format enabling real-time analytics, AI, and other data-driven applications at the edge. This breakthrough reduces data application storage costs, enhances analytical capabilities, and empowers organizations across industries to extract more value from their data, faster and more efficiently than ever before.

