Napatech Expands Distribution Channel with Global Convergence

Through GCI's well-established network, Napatech's reconfigurable computing solutions are now available to IT service providers in the North American market to meet the growing data needs of customers.

This partnership marks the latest move by Napatech to strengthen its distribution in the North American market. It follows on the heels of industry veteran Joe Seiferth's appointment as Napatech's vice president of Worldwide Channel Sales.

Napatech helps IT organizations of every size to reimagine their business. The company's reconfigurable computing platform improves the performance of leading IT applications for networking, security, big data, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Its FPGA-based SmartNIC software and hardware offloads and accelerates burdensome workloads within standard server platforms, returning valuable CPU resources to the applications and services they were intended for.

FPGA technology has become the preferred method for accelerating the performance of applications in standard server platforms. FPGAs have become pervasive in network appliances, in computing platforms from leading server manufacturers and in the cloud with FPGA-as-a-service (FaaS). As a result, there is increasing demand for the software solutions to power these devices. As the pioneer of FPGAs for accelerating network and security applications, Napatech is uniquely positioned to serve this new demand. GCI has decades of experience and relationships with the leading enterprise value-added resellers that are capable of helping Napatech extend its reach to these exciting new markets and users.

Joe Seiferth, vice president, Worldwide Channel Sales at Napatech, said: "We are focused on expanding our end-user channel presence in the North American market. We wanted to partner with a value-added distributor that can effectively represent our FPGA-based solutions. GCI is exactly the partner we were looking for to help us meet the needs of our customers."

Jim Bradshaw, chairman and CEO at GCI, said: "GCI is very pleased to welcome Napatech as a technology partner that strongly complements our high-growth portfolio of open and disaggregated networking solutions. An ongoing challenge that channel partners face is to seamlessly support their commercial customer requirements to monitor, compile and analyze the ever-increasing volumes of data flowing through their networks – the Napatech solutions help mitigate that challenge."

About Napatech

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our reconfigurable computing platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com

No Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, business conditions, trends in the industry and markets, global economic and geopolitical conditions, macro-economic factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Napatech's reports. The matter discussed in this release is based on current expectations and maybe subject to change. Napatech will not necessarily update this information. For details, visit us at www.napatech.com.

