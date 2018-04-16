Napatech Highlights Reconfigurable Computing Solutions for Cybersecurity Applications at RSA Conference

With the rise of software-defined networking, enterprise, government, service providers and cloud data centers have all embraced new network architecture based on standard server platforms to host a wide array of network and security applications and services.

Napatech's reconfigurable computing platform enhances open and standard servers with FPGA-based SmartNIC software and hardware. Napatech solutions help offload and accelerate complex and burdensome network and security workloads, returning the valuable computing resources to the applications and services they were intended for.

Napatech's reconfigurable computing platform delivers the following benefits to cybersecurity applications deployed on standard servers:

Hyperscale performance: A full range of Ethernet link speeds and port densities, in a standard PCIe form factor, including line-rate 1, 10, 25, 40, 50 and 100 Gigabit Ethernet.

A full range of Ethernet link speeds and port densities, in a standard PCIe form factor, including line-rate 1, 10, 25, 40, 50 and 100 Gigabit Ethernet. Hyperscale innovation: SmartNICs based on FPGA software and hardware are uniquely capable of meeting the rapidly evolving features and functions in software-defined networks and deliver hardware performance at the speed of software innovation, without compromising either.

SmartNICs based on FPGA software and hardware are uniquely capable of meeting the rapidly evolving features and functions in software-defined networks and deliver hardware performance at the speed of software innovation, without compromising either. Hyperscale economics : Software security applications can continue to be deployed on standard, high-volume, low-cost servers, removing the need for expensive, proprietary hardware platforms.

Jarrod Siket, chief marketing officer, Napatech, said: "At Napatech, we've harnessed the power of underlying technologies originally invented for the cloud and are now making them available for a wider set of IT applications, for network operators of every size. Our FPGA-based reconfigurable computing platform has been widely deployed by leading cloud, mobile and IoT network operators to avoid compromising between cost, innovation, performance and security."

About Napatech

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our reconfigurable computing platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com

No Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, business conditions, trends in the industry and markets, global economic and geopolitical conditions, macro-economic factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Napatech's reports. The matter discussed in this release is based on current expectations and maybe subject to change. Napatech will not necessarily update this information. For details, visit us at www.napatech.com.

