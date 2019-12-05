Napatech Removes Network Performance Bottlenecks in Software-Based Cybersecurity and Monitoring Applications

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of reconfigurable computing platforms, today announced the availability of new and advanced capabilities for the Link™ Capture Software. The new release further enhances the industry's most comprehensive software for FPGA-based SmartNICs with a suite of stateful flow processing and management capabilities. The solution is specifically designed to break the network performance bottleneck within software-based cybersecurity and monitoring applications in standard server platforms.

The latest release is available on the Napatech family of FPGA-based SmartNICs supporting 10, 25, 40 and 100 Gigabit Ethernet. It provides immediate benefits to end users building their own systems, as well as OEM designers of networking and security appliances. The new flow processing capabilities reduce host CPU use by up to 90%, returning valuable processing power to the application. They also add optimized networking and security processing power to the system, more than doubling the available compute resources. Combined, these benefits increase application performance while simultaneously lowering total cost of ownership.

The new solution provides a comprehensive set of flow processing functionalities, including:

Flow Forwarding: Line-rate networking performance with zero packet loss, up to 200 Gbps.

Flow Management: Stateful processing up to 100 million simultaneous, bidirectional flows.

Flow Classification: Sophisticated classification with advanced match-action policies.

Flow Shunting: Intelligent pre-processing and removal of unnecessary network traffic.

Flow Fastpath: Local, on-card forwarding of traffic while bypassing the host CPU.

Flow Metadata: Granular flow-specific information shared between the SmartNIC and CPU.

Jarrod Siket, CMO, Napatech, said: "In a world of software-defined everything, more designers and operators of networking and security applications are finding the optimal price and performance combination to meet their needs with software-based applications and services in standard server platforms that include FPGA-based SmartNICs. Napatech's Link™ Capture Software provides the FPGA performance and intelligence to help fulfill that vision."

For more information about the Link™ Capture Software and its flow processing functionalities, see www.napatech.com/products/link-capture-software/

About Napatech

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our reconfigurable computing platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com

No Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, business conditions, trends in the industry and markets, global economic and geopolitical conditions, macro-economic factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Napatech's reports. The matter discussed in this release is based on current expectations and may be subject to change. Napatech will not necessarily update this information. For details, visit us at www.napatech.com.

Media Investor Relations Katrina Porter, Nadel Phelan Heine Thorsgaard +1.831.440.2406 +45.2241.8090 katrina.porter@nadephelan.com htg@napatech.com

SOURCE Napatech

