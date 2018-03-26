Napatech Showcases Reconfigurable Computing Platform at Open Networking Summit

Datacenter operators in cloud, carrier, enterprise and government networks are continually trying to find the right balance between network performance, compute efficiency and cost in their virtual environments. Most hyper-scale datacenter network operators have standardized on FPGAs as their preferred method to accelerate the performance of leading IT applications and services, with many others following their lead.

Napatech's reconfigurable computing platform brings the benefits of hyper-scale networking to IT organization of every size. Their FPGA-based SmartNIC software and hardware feature:

Hyperscale performance: Support for line rate 1, 10, 25, 40, 50 and 100 gigabit Ethernet.

Support for line rate 1, 10, 25, 40, 50 and 100 gigabit Ethernet. Hyperscale innovation: User programmable and configurable hardware.

User programmable and configurable hardware. Hyperscale economics: Easy-to-deploy software and hardware in low-cost, standard, servers.

Jarrod Siket, chief marketing officer, Napatech said: "The virtualization of network functions is a key element found in both cloud data center and 5G mobile networks, but application performance that meets the service requirements has remained elusive. Our reconfigurable computing platform flexibly and predictively offloads, accelerates and secures open, standard servers. Our FPGA-based SmartNIC software and hardware delivers the only proven method to transform services while lowering total cost of ownership."

About Napatech

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our reconfigurable computing platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com

No Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, business conditions, trends in the industry and markets, global economic and geopolitical conditions, macro-economic factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Napatech's reports. The matter discussed in this release is based on current expectations and maybe subject to change. Napatech will not necessarily update this information. For details, visit us at www.napatech.com.

Media Investor Relations Shannon Tierney, Nadel Phelan Niels Hobolt +1.831.440.2409 +45.8853.7003 shannon.tierney@nadephelan.com nh@napatech.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/napatech-showcases-reconfigurable-computing-platform-at-open-networking-summit-300619670.html

SOURCE Napatech

Related Links

http://www.napatech.com

