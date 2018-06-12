Napatech Showcases Reconfigurable Computing Solutions for 5G Mobile Network Operators at Interop Tokyo

Napatech's industry expert on reconfigurable computing, Kazuo Nozawa, will be speaking at the conference on June 15, at 16:00 at location 4Y20. Additionally, during the show, the Napatech solution will be on display at booth 5C20.

Napatech's reconfigurable computing solution for mobile network operators helps them fulfill their vision for a fully software-defined network, without compromise, by providing:

Jarrod J.S. Siket, CMO of Napatech, said: "With 5G on the horizon, mobile network operators face the challenge of meeting the CPU-intensive demands of mobile applications on standard platforms. In response, Napatech has developed the Reconfigurable Accelerated RAN solution, which allows network operators to alleviate CPU bottlenecks and increase performance by as much as 40x."

About Napatech

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our reconfigurable computing platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com

