NAPCO Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless communication services for intrusion and fire alarm systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights:

Net sales for the quarter were a second quarter record of $27.2 million as compared to $23.2 million last quarter, representing a 17% increase, and $25.8 million for the same period last year, a 5% increase.

as compared to last quarter, representing a 17% increase, and for the same period last year, a 5% increase. Recurring service revenue for the quarter increased 42% to $8.2 million as compared to $5.8 million for the same period last year. Recurring service revenue now has a prospective annual run rate of $33.8 million based on December 2020 recurring revenues.

as compared to for the same period last year. Recurring service revenue now has a prospective annual run rate of based on recurring revenues. Gross Margin for recurring service revenue for the quarter was 85% as compared to 81% for the same period last year.

Net income for the quarter was $3.2 million , as compared to net income of $2.3 million last quarter, representing a 38% increase and net income of $3.6 million for the same period a year ago, a 10% decrease. Earnings per share (diluted) for the quarter was $0.17 as compared to earnings per share of $0.13 last quarter and earnings per share of $0.19 for the same period a year ago.

, as compared to net income of last quarter, representing a 38% increase and net income of for the same period a year ago, a 10% decrease. Earnings per share (diluted) for the quarter was as compared to earnings per share of last quarter and earnings per share of for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter was $4.2 million as compared to $3.2 million last quarter, representing an increase of 31%, and $4.7 million for the same period a year ago, an 11% decrease. Adjusted EBITDA* per share for the quarter was $0.23 as compared to $0.17 last quarter and $0.25 for the same period a year ago.

as compared to last quarter, representing an increase of 31%, and for the same period a year ago, an 11% decrease. Adjusted EBITDA* per share for the quarter was as compared to last quarter and for the same period a year ago. Cash and cash equivalents were $26.8 million at December 31, 2020 as compared to $18.2 million at June 30, 2020 .

at as compared to at . Cash Provided by Operating Activities for the quarter increased 174% to $5.2 million as compared to $1.9 million last year and for the six months increased 86% to $8.9 million as compared to $4.8 million for the same period last year.

Richard Soloway, Chairman and President, commented, "We are very encouraged by our record Q2 sales of $27.2 million as well as the 38% and 31% sequential increases in net income and Adjusted EBITDA*, respectively. Our recurring service revenues have remained very strong, achieving 42% growth for the second quarter as compared to the same period a year ago and now have a prospective annual run rate of $33.8 million based on December 2020 recurring revenues. Gross margin for recurring service revenue also continued to be very strong, increasing to 85% for the quarter, which compared to 81% for the same period last year. The robust growth in recurring service revenue and the associated gross margin continues to be primarily attributable to the fire alarm business, which has not been significantly affected by COVID-19. The fire alarm business is a "mandated business" which means, to receive a certificate of occupancy for a building, a fire alarm system is mandatory and must always function in compliance with fire codes. Because of the essential nature and high profitability of this sector, the commercial fire alarm business continues to be one of the key areas that we continue to focus our resources on. As the communication paradigm continues to "sunset" away from legacy copper and 3G infrastructure, it continues to create a significant opportunity for our proprietary Starlink radios and alarm systems for both fire and burglary, to generate additional, steady streams of recurring service revenue growth.

Our balance sheet remains very strong with cash increasing to $26.8 million at December 31, 2020 and cash from operations increasing 86% to $8.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period a year ago.

Before COVID-19, we had 23 consecutive quarters of sales growth and we have now started a new streak. When COVID-19 hit, many dealers experienced limited or no access to buildings and homes to perform commercial or residential security installations. We sell our products primarily through distribution to dealers and we are seeing strong sell-through statistics from several of our largest distributors. Increased sell-through of our products from our distributors to the alarm and locking dealers during the quarter as compared to the same quarter last year, which was pre COVID-19, indicates that security equipment professionals are getting increased access to both commercial and residential installation sites and using more and more of our products.

Our fully integrated technologies for the school security market remain another top priority. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused some delay in spending at certain K-12 schools, colleges, and universities. While we have seen postponements of planned security upgrades, we have not seen a significant number of cancellations. On the positive side, it has also presented extended windows for system installations due to the absence of students and teachers.

We have recently introduced Air Access®, our new cellular, cloud-hosted access control product line which will allow access control integrators and locking professionals to build a recurring revenue business for themselves, just like our burglar and fire alarm dealers do. While still in the very early stages, we expect this product line to provide the Company the opportunity to generate recurring service revenue from each of our divisions: alarms & connectivity, locking and access control."

Mr. Soloway concluded, "As we enter the second half of fiscal 2021, we are well-positioned for the economic recovery we expect to occur. I am proud of our resiliency and ability to execute even during difficult and uncertain times. We remain focused on generating continued strong recurring revenue growth as well as increasing overall gross margins. We will continue our efforts to expand our recurring revenue product offerings into all segments of the Company. Our focus and discipline, paired with strong underlying business fundamentals and market-leading brands, position us well for the balance of fiscal 2021 and beyond."

Financial Results

Net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased 5% to a second quarter record of $27.2 million, as compared to $25.8 million for the same period one year ago. Net sales for the six months ended December 31, 2020 decreased 3% to $50.4 million, as compared to $52.1 million for the same period one year ago. Research and development costs for the quarter were $1.9 million as compared to $1.8 million for the same quarter a year ago and were 7% of sales for each of the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Research and development costs for the six months ended December 31, 2020 were $3.8 million as compared to $3.6 million for the same period a year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter decreased 7% to $5.9 million, or 22% of sales, as compared to $6.3 million, or 24% of sales for the same period last year. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2020 decreased 4% to $12.0 million, or 24% of sales, as compared to $12.5 million, or 24% of sales for the same period last year. Operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $3.7 million as compared to $4.0 million for the same period a year ago. Operating income for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was $6.3 million as compared to $7.6 million for the same period a year ago. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $3.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, as compared to $3.6 million, or $0.19 per share, for the same quarter last year. Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was $5.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, as compared to $6.8 million, or $0.37 per share, for the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $4.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, as compared to $4.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA* for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was $7.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, as compared to $8.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet Summary

At December 31, 2020, the Company had $26.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as compared to $18.2 million as of June 30, 2020. Working capital (defined as current assets less current liabilities) was $65.8 million at December 31, 2020 as compared with working capital of $61.0 million at June 30, 2020. Current ratio (defined as current assets divided by current liabilities) was 5.9:1 at December 31, 2020 and 4.5:1 at June 30, 2020.

Conference Call Information

Management will conduct a conference call at 11 a.m. ET today, February 8,2021. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 1-877-407-4018 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8471, about 5-10 minutes prior to the start time of 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will also be available on replay starting at 2 p.m. ET on February 8, 2021 and ending on February 15, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 domestically, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers, and use the replay access code 13716033.

In addition, the call will be webcast and will be available on the Company's website at www.napcosecurity.com.

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless communication services for intrusion and fire alarm systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions, The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic; the growth of recurring service revenue and annual run rate; the introduction of new access control and locking products; the opportunities for fire alarm products; and our ability to execute our business strategies. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP measures are included in this press release, including EBITDA, non-GAAP operating income and Adjusted EBITDA. We define EBITDA as GAAP net income plus income tax expense, net interest expense, non-cash stock-based expense and depreciation and amortization expense. Non-GAAP operating income does not include amortization of intangibles or stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our financial performance. By excluding these charges our non-GAAP results provide information to management and investors that is useful in assessing NAPCO's core operating performance and in comparing our results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as Adjusted EBITDA, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. The presentation of this information is not meant to be a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures set forth above.

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31, 2020 (unaudited)

June 30, 2020

CURRENT ASSETS (in thousands, except share data)

Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,796

$ 18,248

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $196 and $326 at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and other reserves 21,223

22,932

Inventories, net 29,383

35,231

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,860

2,049

Total Current Assets 79,262

78,460

Inventories - non-current, net 8,653

6,524

Property, plant and equipment, net 7,842

8,088

Intangible assets, net 4,903

5,116

Operating lease asset 7,384

7,395

Other assets 249

255

TOTAL ASSETS $ 108,293

$ 105,838

CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable $ 4,402

$ 6,547

Accrued expenses 5,273

5,744

Accrued salaries and wages 2,114

2,181

Current portion of long-term debt 1,084

1,794

Accrued income taxes 606

1,148

Total Current Liabilities 13,479

17,414

Long term debt, net of current portion 2,819

2,110

Deferred income taxes 30

112

Accrued income taxes 1,258

1,188

Long term operating lease liabilities 7,102

7,113

Total Liabilities 24,688

27,937

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES







STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 21,241,066 shares issued; and 18,347,351 shares outstanding 212

212

Additional paid-in capital 17,954

17,766

Retained earnings 84,960

79,444

Less: Treasury Stock, at cost (2,893,715 shares) (19,521)

(19,521)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 83,605

77,901

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 108,293

$ 105,838



NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)









Three Months ended December 31,

2020

2019 Net sales: (in thousands, except for share and per share data) Equipment revenues $ 19,016

$ 20,045 Service revenues 8,189

5,784

27,205

25,829 Cost of sales:





Equipment related expenses 14,599

12,602 Service related expenses 1,203

1,100

15,802

13,702







Gross Profit 11,403

12,127 Research and development 1,884

1,823 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 5,850

6,310

7,734

8,133 Operating Income 3,669

3,994 Other expense (income):





Interest expense (income), net 3

(9) Income before Provision for Income Taxes 3,666

4,003 Provision for Income Taxes 469

431 Net Income $ 3,197

$ 3,572







Income per share:





Basic $ 0.17

$ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.17

$ 0.19







Weighted average number of shares outstanding:





Basic 18,347,000

18,478,000 Diluted 18,402,000

18,538,000

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)









Six Months ended December 31,

2020

2019 Net sales: (in thousands, except for share and per share data) Equipment revenues $ 34,914

$ 40,966 Service revenues 15,464

11,148

50,378

52,114 Cost of sales:





Equipment related expenses 25,906

26,240 Service related expenses 2,377

2,229

28,283

28,469







Gross Profit 22,095

23,645 Research and development 3,773

3,572 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 11,999

12,470

15,772

16,042 Operating Income 6,323

7,603 Other expense (income):





Interest expense (income), net 9

(2) Income before Provision for Income Taxes 6,314

7,605 Provision for Income Taxes 798

800 Net Income $ 5,516

$ 6,805







Income per share:





Basic $ 0.30

$ 0.37 Diluted $ 0.30

$ 0.37







Weighted average number of shares outstanding:





Basic 18,347,000

18,478,000 Diluted 18,397,000

18,537,000

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)









Six Months ended December 31,

2020

2019

(in thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 5,516

$ 6,805 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 855

744 (Recovery of) provision for doubtful accounts (130)

39 Deferred income taxes (82)

491 Stock based compensation expense 189

325 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 1,839

2,833 Inventories 3,719

(7,068) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 189

218 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, accrued salaries and wages, accrued income taxes (3,157)

426 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 8,938

4,813 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (390)

(1,063) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (390)

(1,063) Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents 8,548

3,750 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning 18,248

8,028 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Ending $ 26,796

$ 11,778 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION





Interest paid $ 10

$ 18 Income taxes paid $ 1,351

$ 734

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. NON-GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE* (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)



3 months ended December 31,

6 months ended December 31,

2020 2019

2020 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 3,197 $ 3,572

$ 5,516 $ 6,805 Add back provision for income taxes 469 431

798 800 Add back interest and other expense 3 (9)

9 (2) Operating Income (GAAP) 3,669 3,994

6,323 7,603 Adjustments for non-GAAP measures of performance:









Add back amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 107 66

213 132 Add back stock-based compensation expense 84 308

189 325 Adjusted non-GAAP operating income 3,860 4,368

6,725 8,060 Add back depreciation and other amortization 321 313

642 612 Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) $ 4,181 $ 4,681

$ 7,367 $ 8,672























Adjusted EBITDA* per Diluted Share $ 0.23 $ 0.25

$ 0.40 $ 0.47 Weighted average number of Diluted Shares outstanding 18,402,000 18,538,000

18,397,000 18,537,000

Contacts:

Patrick McKillop

Director - Investor Relations

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

800-645-9445 ext 374

Mobile- 516-404-3597

[email protected]

SOURCE NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

