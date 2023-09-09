NAPCO DEADLINE ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In NAPCO To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. ("NAPCO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NSSC) and reminds investors of the October 30, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in NAPCO stock or options between November 7, 2022 and August 18, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/NSSC.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NAPCO failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls regarding COGS and inventory; (2) NAPCO downplayed the severity of material weaknesses regarding their internal controls; (3) NAPCO's unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included "certain errors" such as overstating inventory and understanding net COGS, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period; (4) as a result, NAPCO would need to restate its previously filed unaudited financial statements for certain periods; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On August 21, 2023, NAPCO said it would revise its financial statements over the first three quarters of its 2023 fiscal year. Inventories were overstated and costs of goods sold were understated in prior earnings reports, NAPCO said. As a result, previously disclosed net income is set to be lowered in the three-month periods ended on September 30, 2022, December 31, 2022, and March 31 of this year. Following this news NAPCO stock was trading down over 35% in pre-market trading on August 21, 2023.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding NAPCO's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP