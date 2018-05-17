NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Alleghany County Public Schools Project

The Trilogy Networx Series Locks will be installed in the school buildings all over the county. These locks made by NAPCO's Alarm Lock Division have a rich feature set which includes wireless communication, unsurpassed five-year battery life, emergency global lockdown in ten seconds and the ability to change users and schedules. These features allow for the Alleghany County Public Schools to offer protection for its students and faculty.

Alleghany County Public Schools has recently placed the order for these locks and installation in currently ongoing. The project demonstrates the school's commitment to school safety for its students and staff.

Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO commented, "We are pleased to announce this project with the Alleghany County Public Schools. NAPCO continues to focus on the important issue of school security and having our products used by school districts like Alleghany is an important validation of the great reputation our products have. It is our belief that all the schools in the US should have some form of security and we make solutions that fit all budget sizes. We want to thank the people of Alleghany County Public Schools for choosing NAPCO products. "

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high-technology electronic security (including recurring service fee revenue), IoT connected home, video, fire alarm, access control and door locking systems. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, its security and IoT connected home segment, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

