NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Large School Security Project at Bob Jones University in South Carolina

Approximately 2,700 students attend Bob Jones University, which has a campus that covers 210 acres. Arichitech Cylindrical Wireless Locksets will be installed in the student residence halls. The locks have functionality and form, which are well fitted to securing schools. In emergency situations campus wide lockdown can be activated globally within seconds. The locks can also be updated wirelessly for ID changes, scheduled routines and time / date stamped audit trails.

Bob Jones University is clearly committed to providing a safe environment for its students, faculty and staff. School security is an important issue and this project, along with the other projects that NAPCO has announced, demonstrates the recent attentiveness to school security of K-12 schools and universities across the US.

Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO, stated, "Once again we are very proud to announce that our products have been chosen to protect the students and staff at another university in the US. We are committed to the safe school effort and have many products for universities such as BJU, but also schools of all different sizes and budgets, both large and small. We continue to make progress with our school security wins and we believe that we are experiencing a paradigm shift in the school security vertical and expect that it will continue for the foreseeable future."

Mr. Soloway concluded, "We would like to thank Bob Jones University for choosing NAPCO products on their campus. We are very proud and honored to be working with this prominent and well-respected University."

