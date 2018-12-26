NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Project at Lewisville ISD in Texas

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NSSC), one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high tech electronic intrusion security, school safety lock down systems, Internet of Things (IoT) connected home, video and fire systems, as well as enterprise-class access control and door locking products, today announced that the Lewisville ISD located in Texas will be installing NAPCO Intrusion systems and Starlink Commercial FIRE Communicators. The school district is the 94th largest in the United States with approximately 53,000 students.

Recently, the project was initiated to begin installing the NAPCO Intrusion systems and Starlink Commercial FIRE communicators. The intrusion system will protect the schools from unwanted visitors and will alert the local authorities via the use of Starlink Communicators. In addition, in order to upgrade the FIRE system, the schools will be outfitted with NAPCO's Starlink Commercial FIRE Communicators, which replaces the use of old fashioned telephone landlines for sending alarm signals. The use of landlines is no longer required with the new exciting Starlink technology created by NAPCO. The schools will be able to save money and have more reliable service with the Starlink FIRE Communicators, old landlines can be eliminated and false alarms will be less of a burden as well.

Richard Soloway CEO of NAPCO commented, "We are thrilled to announce this great project at the Lewisville ISD. NAPCO products have a great reputation in the business and we are glad to be chosen for this magnificent project taking place in the Lewisville schools. We continue to invest in our R&D to develop new and innovative products such as the Starlink Communicators. In the future, we expect to have more exciting products that will bring additional RMR to NAPCO's business."

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high technology electronic security (including recurring service fee revenue), school safety lock down systems, IoT connected home, video, fire alarm, access control and door locking systems. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, its security and IoT connected home segment, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

