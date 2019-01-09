NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Project at New Austin ISD Corporate Office

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NSSC), one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high tech electronic intrusion security, school safety lock down systems, Internet of Things (IoT) connected home, video and fire systems, as well as enterprise-class access control and door locking products, today announced that its products will be used in a project at the new Austin Independent School District corporate office.

The Austin ISD corporate office will be moving into a new building in Austin, TX which has 140,000 square feet and nine stories. NAPCO products are being used for security in the new building. Specifically the building will have NAPCO 's Continental Access division products for access control paired with NAPCO intrusion alarm products. Next-Gen. CA4K®Enterprise Software Platform, is a truly scalable one-box solution. It is easy and economical to use, program, deploy and maintain, combining integrated access control, wireless locking, alarm monitoring & IP video. Currently the Austin ISD has NAPCO products in more than 125 schools in the district, where we are protecting approximately 84,000 students.

Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO commented, "We are very excited to announce this project for the new Austin ISD corporate office. NAPCO products are already protecting the students and staff at the many schools in the district, so using the same technology to protect the corporate office makes a lot of sense. We would like to thank the folks at Austin ISD for their continued loyalty in using NAPCO products."

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high technology electronic security (including recurring service fee revenue), school safety lock down systems, IoT connected home, video, fire alarm, access control and door locking systems. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, its security and IoT connected home segment, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Patrick McKillop

Director of Investor Relations

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

OP: 800-645-9445 x 374

CP: 516-404-3597

SOURCE NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.napcosecurity.com

