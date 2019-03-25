NAPCO Security Technologies Announces School Security Project

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NSSC), one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high tech electronic intrusion security, school safety lock down systems, Internet of Things (IoT) connected home, video and fire systems, as well as enterprise-class access control and door locking products, today announced that its products will be used in a school district security project. The project is being done at the Washoe County School District in Nevada. The Washoe County School District has 104 schools with approximately 64,000 students enrolled.

The project includes the installation of Marks Cylindrical locks and Marks Intruder Locdown series locks from NAPCO's Marks division. The unique Marks Cylindrical Locksets are designed for use in situations where durability is the deciding factor. They are of the highest quality, longest lasting, lowest maintenance design. These LocDown™ Classroom Intruder Locksets, are designed to be locked or unlocked from the exterior, always open on the interior, but allows in emergency life safety situations, the teacher to secure the classroom without stepping into the hallway to lock the outside handle. The project at these schools will take place in phases and are expected to be completed during calendar 2019.

Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO commented, "We are very excited to announce this project for the Washoe schools. The Marks locking products chosen are just a few of the solutions we offer for schools. NAPCO continues to focus on providing schools with the security products they need regardless of the size of the schools and their budgets. We are committed to school safety and we expect our business in this vertical to continue to grow for the foreseeable future."

