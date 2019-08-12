NAPCO Security Technologies Announces School Security Project at Tyler Independent Schools in Texas

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NSSC), one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high tech electronic intrusion security, school safety lock down systems, Internet of Things (IoT) connected home, video and fire systems, as well as enterprise-class access control and door locking products, today announced that its products are being used in a school district security project at the Tyler Independent Schools in Tyler, Texas. The district has approximately eighteen thousand students.

The project includes the installation of NAPCO 's Continental Access division Access Control products at the district's two new high schools, Robert E. Lee High School and John Tyler High School. The access control system will control access to over sixty doors in both schools utilizing the new CA4K software and associated hardware. Features of the CA4K software program include the fastest processing times currently available on the market today, rapid door opening times, full data downloads in minutes, email and SMS alerts and control of up to 32,000 doors. It is a truly one box solution that is easy to use, program, deploy and maintain.

Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO commented "We are very happy to report another school security project at the new high schools in Tyler, Texas. NAPCO continues to grow its presence in the school security vertical and we expect that the growth opportunity remains robust in this area. We have seen new legislation passed which directs funding to schools for security which we believe will be a positive tail wind for us. We would like to thank the Tyler Schools for choosing our products."

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high technology electronic security (including recurring service fee revenue), school safety lock down systems, IoT connected home, video, fire alarm, access control and door locking systems. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, its security and IoT connected home segment, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

