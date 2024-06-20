NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Super Dual™ StarLink Fire Max2 Wins 2024 Innovation Award at ESX

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading designers and manufacturers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion, fire alarm, access control and locking systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions today is announcing that its new Super Dual™ StarLink Fire Max2 Supervised Dual Sim/Dual Path Communicator won the 2024 innovation award at the Electronic Security Expo (ESX). ESX Innovation Award winners are selected for innovation, applicability and response to market need.

Richard Soloway, Chairman and CEO of NAPCO commented, "We are honored to receive the prestigious 2024 ESX Innovation Award for our Super Dual™ StarLink Fire Max2 Dual Sim FACP Communicator, it is the latest labor-saving product in the StarLink Series for Fire & Life Safety, uniquely saving dealers time by eliminating the need for an IP/IT connection in UL 864-Listed Dual Path reporting requirements, while maximizing dependability. The initial market response in sales orders has also been encouraging as well."

NAPCO's exclusive Super Dual™ for StarLink Fire Max2 5G communicators is designed to meet dual path fire code requirements. Utilizing both Verizon and AT&T networks, this solution ensures supervised, cell-only alarm reporting without reliance on an IP connection. UL864 listed, Max2 dynamically switches between carriers, enhancing life-safety and cybersecurity. This innovative approach bypasses IT/Firewall concerns, accelerates installation, and reduces costs.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions.

