NAPCO Security Technologies Awarded School Security Project for the Tatum, TX Independent School District

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading designers and manufacturers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless subscription communication services for intrusion, fire alarm, access control and locking systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions today announced that its products have been selected for use in a school security project at the Tatum, TX ISD. The school district has over one thousand students which are attending classes at two elementary schools, one middle school and one high school.

The project includes the installation of NAPCO 's Alarm Lock division ArchiTech Networx Mortise Wireless Locksets and Continental Access division Access Control products which will provide an integrated enterprise class security solution. The new CA4K software and associated hardware will control access to over 400 doors on the school districts four different schools. Features of the CA4K software program include rapid door opening times, full data downloads in minutes, email and SMS alerts and control of up to 32,000 doors. ArchiTech Series Networx Locks are an ideal access control solution; elegantly blending advanced wireless access control convenience within any décor. Features include emergency lock-down option via lock, button, key fob or server and future-proof multi-technology access ID credentials to replace cumbersome keys.

Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO commented "We are very happy to report this school security project at the Tatum, TX ISD being added to our roster of safer schools. As students and faculty return to schools after the COVID-19 pandemics darkest days the nation has unfortunately witnessed several school events this year. Thus we believe that school administrators will return to focusing on the issue of securing the schools. NAPCO is a leader in school security products and solutions and we are proud to be chosen by another school district to secure the schools for its students and faculty. We would like to thank the Tatum, TX ISD for choosing our products."

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic; the growth of recurring service revenue and annual run rate; the introduction of new access control and locking products; the opportunities for fire alarm products; and our ability to execute our business strategies. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

