NAPCO Security Technologies Debuts New iSecure Cellular Alarm System At ISC West Trade Show

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NSSC), one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high tech electronic intrusion security, school safety lock down systems, Internet of Things (IoT) connected home, video and fire systems, as well as enterprise-class access control and door locking products, today announced that its latest product innovation, the iSecure Cellular Alarm System, was debuted at the ISC West trade show last week in Las Vegas, NV. The Company is also proud to announce that iSecure was picked as the winner of the MVP Award in the Home Controls category at the trade show by a panel of independent alarm product judges.

The iSecure Cellular Alarm System is designed with the new breed of professional installers and savvy consumers in mind. Quick installation times and rich feature sets that the market demands today are the keys to this new innovation. The systems feature up to 80 zones for intrusion and fire, smartphone app for security, automation and alerts and uses a professional 4Ah battery for the longest power outage protection. Programming the system is completed via a smartphone app removing the need for a PC or laptop and software to learn. The iSecure Go-Anywhere smart-hub has the ability to be placed anywhere in a residence or small business for best cellular signal reception and also to eliminate burglars from smashing it to disable the alarm system upon entering the premise unlike the competitors' alarm systems. The iSecure will be sold in three different kits with either a wireless LCD keypad, a wireless color 4.3" touch screen or a connected home-video- security 7" touchscreen as options.

Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO commented "We are very excited to debut our latest product, the iSecure cellular alarm system that our R&D team has been developing. Once again NAPCO is an award winner during the ISC West trade show with iSecure receiving the MVP in Home Controls category, which is a great win for the entire NAPCO team. During the ISC West trade show, which is the industry's biggest show with over 30,000 attendees, we interacted with our dealers as they came to our booth to see our new products and the feedback was very positive. iSecure will also add to our rapidly growing RMR sales. We believe that the iSecure will be a great contributor to our growth in the future quarters and years."

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high technology electronic security (including recurring service fee revenue), school safety lock down systems, IoT connected home, video, fire alarm, access control and door locking systems. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, its security and IoT connected home segment, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

