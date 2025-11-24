NAPCO Security Technologies Releases ISC East 2025 Recap Video Highlighting Booth Engagement

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading designers and manufacturers of high-tech electronic security devices, and wireless communication services for intrusion, commercial fire alarm, access control and locking applications, as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions, is pleased to announce the release of its official video recap from ISC East 2025, held last week at New York City's Javits Center.

The event marked a major milestone for the security industry, drawing more than 7,000 professionals, up significantly from nearly 6,000 in the previous year, and featuring over 300 leading security brands showcasing cutting-edge technologies.

NAPCO's presence at Booth 903 stood out as a key highlight of the show. The Company unveiled a robust lineup of next-generation access control panels, electronic locks, credential readers, and enhancements to its cloud-based platforms. These solutions were engineered to address the industry's evolving needs while helping dealers build sustainable, recurring revenue growth.

"Our booth at ISC East 2025 was a true hub of excitement and innovation," said Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO Security Technologies. "The enthusiasm and engagement from attendees, as they explored how NAPCO's solutions can elevate their businesses, was truly inspiring. We're proud of the overwhelming response to our newest technologies and the meaningful conversations that took place throughout the event."

The attached video https://napcosecurity.com/events/live-tradeshow captures the energy surrounding NAPCO's booth, offering viewers an inside look at the dynamic interactions, product demonstrations, and strong industry interest that defined the Company's presence at the show.

"We created this video to bring the ISC East experience to those who couldn't attend in person," Soloway added. "It reflects not only the momentum we saw at the event but also our ongoing commitment to leading the way in advanced security technology for our partners, customers and shareholders."

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic; the growth of recurring service revenue and annual run rate; the introduction of new access control and locking products; the opportunities for fire alarm products; and our ability to execute our business strategies. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Francis J. Okoniewski

Vice President, Investor Relations

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

800-645-9445 x 374

Mobile: 516-404-3597

[email protected]

SOURCE NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.