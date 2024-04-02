NAPCO Security Technologies to Attend ISC West 2024

-Broad Depth and Wide Range of Integrated Security Solutions to be Showcased-

- NAPCO is the Only Company to Design and Manufacture a Complete Line of Commercial Fire and Intrusion Alarms, Access Control Systems, Electronic and Mechanical Locking Products and Architectural Hardware-

-US based NAPCO is the Sole Single-Source, Pure-Play Manufacturer of Fully Integrated Security Solutions, With Recurring Revenue Service Opportunities for Both the Company and its Customer Base-

-An Estimated 30,000 Security Dealers, Commercial Integrators, Locksmiths, and School Security Professionals Expected to Attend-

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading designers and manufacturers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion, commercial fire alarm, access control and locking applications, as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions, today announced that it will be showcasing its wide range of products at the International Security Conference & Exposition, ISC West 2024 trade show taking place in Las Vegas, NV, April 9-12 at the Venetian Expo Center.

Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO, commented "We are excited to be a featured exhibitor at ISC West again this year. Prominently located immediately inside the main entrance of the show, our booth (#12031) is all-new and designed to present our full line of security product solutions (80% commercial) in a powerful way to the tens of thousands of security professionals in attendance. Our full NAPCO sales team, management and technical trainers will be on hand, staffing the booth, and providing interactive product introductions. We also have several onsite social and educational events planned, to further engage and expand our customer base. I expect that sales leads will surely break all records. It aims to be the most exciting trade show in NAPCO's history."

