NAPCO Security Technologies To Attend The 10th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1x1 Conference

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading designers and manufacturers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion, fire alarm, access controls, and locking systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions today announced that management will be attending the 10th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1x1 Conference on August 9, 2021 which is being held virtually.

NAPCO management will be hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. The topics to be highlighted during the conference will include the business mix shift to recurring revenues with higher margins from the highly successful Starlink alarm communicator family of products and its brand new AirAccess line of access control and locking systems. In addition, we will be discussing our line of school security and safety products that address the urgent need for securing the schools in the US. NAPCO has a product portfolio for school security that fits the needs of k-12's and large universities.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Needham&Co. sales representative or Patrick McKillop, Director IR for NAPCO at [email protected].

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic; the growth of recurring service revenue and annual run rate; the introduction of new access control and locking products; the opportunities for fire alarm products; and our ability to execute our business strategies. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Patrick McKillop

Director of Investor Relations

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

800-645-9445 x 374

Mobile: 516-404-3597

[email protected]

SOURCE NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.napcosecurity.com

