NAPCO Security Technologies To Co-Sponsor Webinar on Surviving Active Shooter Events on September 1, 2021

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading designers and manufacturers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion, fire alarm, access control and locking systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions today announced that the Company will be a co-sponsor with Campus Security & Life Safety Magazine (a major trade publication ) for a webinar on active shooter events, on September 1, 2021 at 2PM Eastern Time.

NAPCO offers a full range of solutions, for every application and budget, that can be stand alone or integrated campus-wide: from easy-retrofit classroom locks that lock-down with a key from safely inside a room, to advanced PIN/ID electronic access locks, that lock down using remote staff key fobs, or across campus in seconds, using a wireless network, activated from any one lock or the main server. NAPCO has been chosen by thousands of schools and colleges to protect students and faculty, however there are still tens of thousands of schools that need protection. Since 2018 there has been an abundance of funding initiatives announced for school security projects by Federal and State governments which are in excess of $1 billion dollars combined.

The webinar will feature two expert speakers; Chief Robert Warfel, Director of Public Safety/Chief of Police at Xavier University, whom prior to joining Xavier University was an FBI agent for 22 years. Also speaking will be Dr. Cheryl Jonson, Associate Professor at Xavier University in the Criminal Justice Department. She has published numerous articles on the topic of mass shootings.

Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO commented, "We are excited to be a co-sponsor of this webinar as many schools prepare to return to classrooms this fall and it is important to continue to educate the stakeholders of the need for more protection in our schools. Participating in webinars like these will help raise awareness of the dire need for our nation's schools to be protected. We believe that school security is a multi-billion-dollar opportunity and are proud to offer the solutions that the schools need."

In order to register or for more information about this event please go to the Campus Security & Life Safety Magazine website (https://campuslifesecurity.com).

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic; the growth of recurring service revenue and annual run rate; the introduction of new access control and locking products; the opportunities for fire alarm products; and our ability to execute our business strategies. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

