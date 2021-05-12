NAPCO Security Technologies to present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion and fire alarm systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions today announced that management will be presenting at the 16th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference being held virtually on May 17, 2021.

NAPCO management is scheduled to present on May 17 at 12:45 PM ET with one-on-one meetings held throughout that day. The topics to be highlighted during the conference will include the company's recent fiscal Q3 2021 results reported on May 10, 2021 which showed record Q3 sales of $28.2 million and recurring revenues that grew 43%. Net income of $4.4 million was also a record for Q3. Additional topics will include the business mix shift to recurring revenues with higher margins from the Starlink Communicator family of products and addressing the urgent need for securing the schools in the US. NAPCO has a product portfolio for school security that fits the needs of K-12's and large universities. The presentation will be webcast live and investors can register to view the webcast on the investor relations section of the corporate website (www.napcosecurity.com).

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Needham&Co. sales representative or Patrick McKillop, Director IR for NAPCO at [email protected].

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic; the growth of recurring service revenue and annual run rate; the introduction of new access control and locking products; the opportunities for fire alarm products; and our ability to execute our business strategies. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Patrick McKillop

Director of Investor Relations

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

800-645-9445 x 374

Mobile: 516-404-3597

[email protected]

