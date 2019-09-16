NAPCO Security Technologies to present at the CL KING 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference on September 19, 2019

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NSSC), one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high-tech electronic intrusion security, school safety lock down systems, Internet of Things (IoT) connected home, video and fire systems, as well as enterprise-class access control and door locking products, today announced that management will present at the CL KING 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference in New York, NY on September 19, 2019.

NAPCO management will present at 11:45AM ET and be hosting one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference. The topics to be highlighted during the conference will include recently reported Fiscal 2019 results, the business mix shift to recurring revenues with higher margins from the Starlink Communicator family of products and addressing the urgent need for securing the schools in the US. NAPCO has a product portfolio for school security that fits the needs of K-12's and large universities.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your CL KING sales representative or Patrick McKillop, Director IR for NAPCO at pmckillop@napcosecurity.com.

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high-technology electronic security (including recurring service fee revenue), IoT connected home, video, fire alarm, access control and door locking systems. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, its security and IoT connected home segment, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

