NAPCO Security Technologies to Present at the RW Baird Conference on June 7, 2018

NAPCO management is scheduled to present on June 7 at 12:50 PM ET with one-on-one meetings held on Thursday June 7. Topics of discussion will include the company's recently released Fiscal Q3:18 results, products that address the urgent need for increased school security and Starlink Communicators which generate (SaaS) recurring revenue for the business.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of NAPCO's website at www.napcosecurity.com.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact RW Baird or Patrick McKillop, Director IR for NAPCO at pmckillop@napcosecurity.com.

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high technology electronic security (including recurring service fee revenue), IoT connected home, video, fire alarm, access control and door locking systems. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, its security and IoT connected home segment, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Patrick McKillop

Director of Investor Relations

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

OP: 800-645-9445 x 374

CP: 516-404-3597

pmckillop@napcosecurity.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/napco-security-technologies-to-present-at-the-rw-baird-conference-on-june-7-2018-300657773.html

SOURCE NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

