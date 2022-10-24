NAPCO Security Technologies to Showcase Award Winning Products at ISC East Trade Show

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading designers and manufacturers of advanced electronic security systems and components, including recurring cellular alarm communication services for intrusion and fire alarms; plus, access control and locking systems, and school safety solutions, will showcase them at ISC East 2022 taking place in New York City, at the Javits Center on November 15-17, 2022.

Attended by about 4,500 security and safety professionals, NAPCO will have a premiere location, steps within the ISC East Show's main entrance. The Company will feature award-winning AirAccess cloud-based managed access control solution, that provides easier cell-based networking, saves clients large IT investments, and generates recurring revenue from access control for both the security professionals hosting it, and NAPCO itself. AirAccess' mobile App with built-in credentials, text-notification emergency and status alerts, & real-time alarm monitoring option are other exciting subscription-based features of the AirAccess system. NAPCO believes that the market for cloud-based access control could be in the billions of dollars.

AirAccess integrates with the Company's other divisions' products, including top-rated Alarm Lock Trilogy Networx wireless network locks and access panels. These important products are likewise core to NAPCO's school security solutions, acting as online access locks controlled from a PC-server, or standalone access control devices. These are in addition to Marks USA's popular, easily-retrofittable mechanical classroom LocDown locks. All will be on display, as NAPCO has a large, growing footprint in the school security market where its products are being used by many of the largest K-12 school districts in the US as well as many well-known colleges and universities.

Richard Soloway CEO of NAPCO commented "We are excited to be back at ISC East this year to highlight the previously mentioned new products like AirAccess which will generate more recurring revenue for NAPCO going forward. NAPCO prides itself as the only manufacturer of an integrated product line of security products encompassing alarms, locking products, and access control products. NAPCO will now generate recurring revenue from each of these categories and we believe the future remains bright for our Company. We predict it's going to be an amazing show! We welcome security dealers and investors to see our award-winning new products with recurring monthly revenue."

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic; the growth of recurring service revenue and annual run rate; the introduction of new access control and locking products; the opportunities for fire alarm products; and our ability to execute our business strategies. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

